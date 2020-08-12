Dr. Lee Akker

Dr. Lee Akker

Chestnut Street Baptist Church is organizing a drive-through “reception” for Dr. Lee Akker from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church (609 N. Chestnut St.) before he leaves Ellensburg to move to Texas, according to a news release from the church.

Dr. Akker moved to the Kittitas Valley with his wife, Carolyn, in 1969, after a stint as a military physician. He helped found the Valley Clinic in the building where the KVH Flu Clinic is presently located. The Valley Clinic became KVH Family Medicine not long ago. Carolyn passed away in 2014.

Dr. Akker is moving to Texas with his daughter and son-in-law this month. Please stop by and wish him well. Cards are appreciated.

