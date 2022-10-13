Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) and Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) will be holding the annual drive-thru flu vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 21. This year there will also be a limited supply of COVID-19 Pfizer bivalent boosters for ages 12 and up.

KCPHD and KVH staff and agency partners will be at the Western Village on Eighth Avenue and Alder Street (1010 E. Eighth). Vehicles should enter from Alder Street. Vaccine for children and adults are free, but with a limited supply it will be first come-first served.

