The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) and Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) will be holding the annual drive-thru flu vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 21. This year there will also be a limited supply of COVID-19 Pfizer bivalent boosters for ages 12 and up.
KCPHD and KVH staff and agency partners will be at the Western Village on Eighth Avenue and Alder Street (1010 E. Eighth). Vehicles should enter from Alder Street. Vaccine for children and adults are free, but with a limited supply it will be first come-first served.
A recent vaccine card or record is required to receive a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Vaccine cards or records are not required for the flu vaccine. Additional information and consent forms are available via the KCPHD website at www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health.
Flu vaccination is the best way to prevent getting the flu and now you can protect yourself. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months receive a flu shot every year.
It is especially important for certain groups of people to be vaccinated every year including:
• Children aged six months up to their sixth birthday, but especially children younger than two years old
• Pregnant women
• People 65 years of age or older
• People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions
• People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
• People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from the flu
According to the CDC, everyone 12 and older should receive an updated bivalent booster dose two months after completing their primary vaccine series or prior booster dose.
If you have any questions about the drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic, call the Kittitas County Public Health Department at (509) 962-7515.