Accidental drownings were reported Thursday afternoon in the Yakima River and Lake Cle Elum, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
The bodies of two have been recovered and a third remains missing.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a group of rafters on the Yakima River south of the Ringer Loop boat launch discovered the bodies of a 56-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man under a log jam in the water. The two appeared to have drowned in an accident while fishing from a pontoon boat. The man and woman resided in the Cle Elum area. Deputies are contacting their families.
In a separate incident at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were swimming in Lake Cle Elum near the boat launch at the Wish Poosh campground when both disappeared under the choppy water.
The girl was recovered from the water after a few minutes; she was treated and transported to KVH where she is in satisfactory condition. The 15-year-old boy remains missing and is presumed still in the water. Deputies are searching the area where he was last seen using Sheriff’s Office marine and drone resources.