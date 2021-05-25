In Seattle earlier this month, Ellensburg’s DubStep Studio competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest dance competition in the country. Their entries placed as follows:
•’’Sway'' received ninth-place overall in Junior Performance Small.
• ’’California'' received third place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio.
• ’’Heart'' received seventh place overall in Teen Performance Small.
• ’’Pure Water'' received eighth place overall in Teen Performance Small.
• ’’Dinero'' received seventh place overall in Mini Performance Small.
• ’’Cruel Summer'' received ninth place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.
• ’’Sweater Weather'' received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.
• ’’Train Wreck'' received eighth place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.
• ’’Wonder'' received sixth place overall in Teen Performance Small.
• ’’Control'' received 10th place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.
• ’’London'' received ninth place overall in Teen Performance Small.
• ''High School Reunion'' received second place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio.
• ''Someone Like You'' received first place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio.
•’’I am the Best'' received eighth place overall in Junior Performance Small.
DubStep Studio received one platinum awards; 16 gold awards; This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston this summer.