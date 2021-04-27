In Denver earlier this month, DubStep Studio of Ellensburg competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest Dance Competition in the country.
Their entries placed as follows:
• ''Heart'' received 9th place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio
• ''Wonder'' received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Small
• ''I am the Best '' received 5th place overall in Junior Performance Duet/Trio
• ''Take me Back to London'' received 7th place overall in Junior Performance Duet/Trio
• ''Applause'' received 6th place overall in Junior Performance Duet/Trio
• Brittney Lopez received 6th place overall in Senior Performance Solo,
• ''Train Wreck'' received 10th place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio
• ''High School Reunion'' received 1st place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio, and DubStep Studio received 14 gold awards;
This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston this summer.