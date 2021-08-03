Early results posted for primary races DAILY RECORD STAFF Aug 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Early results show numerous close races on Tuesday’s primary ballot.As of 8:09 p.m., Tuesday results posted on the Kittitas County Auditor’s website were:Kittitas Mayor Richard Dean Hink Jr., 42% (82 votes)John B. Camarata, 30% (59 votes)Holly Padjen-Downey, 28% (54 votes)City of Ellensburg Council 1Nancy Lillquist, 61% (1,541 votes)Kip Storey, 29% (733 votes)Tyler Fuller, 10% (246 votes)City of Ellensburg Council 3Barbara del Mar Robles, 50% (1,266 votes) Adam Winn, 44% (1,115 votes)Larry J. Nickel, 5% (119 votes)Ellensburg School Board Position 5 (at-large)Michael Rowley, 41% (1,660 votes)Hilda Pena Alfaro, 39% (1,560 votes)Ashley Crankovich, 20% (814 votes)Note: Crankovich was on the ballot, but had announced she had withdrawn from the race.Kittitas County Fire District 7 Commissioner 3Justin Zipperer, 47% (456 votes)Russ Hobbs, 32% (312 votes)Michael Bain, 21% (203 votes)The top two vote recipients in each race advance to the general election. The next vote count is at 5 p.m., Friday. The race will be certified on Aug. 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesQualtrics Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ClarabridgeRecent irrigation canal drownings in neighboring county has local irrigation district on edge as temperatures heat upJazz in the Valley was a high note for people needing a lift and a sense of normalCounty follows CDC in recommending mask use in indoor public areasEllensbug schools offer Right At School child care optionNew ESD board member wants to ensure all students have a voiceLetter: Rumored Amazon project would have significant impactHistoric Beverly Bridge receives facelift, completion slated for early fallAug. 2 blotter: Dog on top of an apartmentJuly 30 blotter: Spaghetti-O's left on porch Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter