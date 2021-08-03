Support Local Journalism


Early results show numerous close races on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

As of 8:09 p.m., Tuesday results posted on the Kittitas County Auditor’s website were:

Kittitas Mayor

Richard Dean Hink Jr., 42% (82 votes)

John B. Camarata, 30% (59 votes)

Holly Padjen-Downey, 28% (54 votes)

City of Ellensburg Council 1

Nancy Lillquist, 61% (1,541 votes)

Kip Storey, 29% (733 votes)

Tyler Fuller, 10% (246 votes)

City of Ellensburg Council 3

Barbara del Mar Robles, 50% (1,266 votes)

Adam Winn, 44% (1,115 votes)

Larry J. Nickel, 5% (119 votes)

Ellensburg School Board Position 5 (at-large)

Michael Rowley, 41% (1,660 votes)

Hilda Pena Alfaro, 39% (1,560 votes)

Ashley Crankovich, 20% (814 votes)

Note: Crankovich was on the ballot, but had announced she had withdrawn from the race.

Kittitas County Fire District 7 Commissioner 3

Justin Zipperer, 47% (456 votes)

Russ Hobbs, 32% (312 votes)

Michael Bain, 21% (203 votes)

The top two vote recipients in each race advance to the general election. The next vote count is at 5 p.m., Friday. The race will be certified on Aug. 17.

