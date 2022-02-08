Unofficial results for school district levies throughout Kittitas County show all levies receiving more than the 50% yes vote required for approval as of the first count released by the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office Tuesday night.
Levy results by district are:
Ellensburg School District
• Replacement Educational Programs and Operations: 57% yes (2,755 votes), 43% no (2.102
• Capital levy for Instructional Technology Improvements: 59% yes (2,773), 41% no (1,945)
Kittitas School District
• Educational and Programs and Operations: 53% yes (438), 47% no (381)
• Replacement Levy for Instructional Technology Improvements: 53% yes (421), 47% no (373)
Cle Elum-Roslyn School District
• Replacement Capital Levy for Safety, Security, Technology and Facilities Improvement: 56% yes (1,189), 44% no (929)
Thorp School District
• Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy: 53% yes (203), 47% no (182)
• Capital Levy for Instructional Technology Improvements: 57% yes (212), 43% no (162)
Easton School District
• Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operation Levy: 54% yes (135), 46% no (114)
Damman School District
• Replacement of Maintenance of Educational Program and Operations Levy: 73% yes (207), 27% no (76)
According to the Auditor’s Office website, the next ballot count will be on Thursday. The election will be certified on Feb. 18.