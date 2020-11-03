Preliminary vote totals are starting to come in for Kittitas County races, according to the Kittitas County Auditor's Office.
Vote totals for the following races are:
Kittitas County Commissioner District 1
Cory Wright (R) 10,614 votes (59.55%)
Kristin Alley (R) 7,209 votes (40.45%)
Kittitas County Commissioner District 2
Laura Osiadacz (R) 12,117 votes (68.06%)
Jerry Martens (R) 5,687 votes (31.94%)
Kittitas County Sheriff
Clay Myers (R) 13,110 votes (70.14%)
Bart Olson (R) 5,580 votes (29.86%)
Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner 1
Rick Catlin 9,839 votes (58.67%)
Patrick Kelleher 6,930 votes (41.33%)
Legislative District 13, State Representative Position 1 (districtwide vote totals)
Tom Dent (R) 32,559 votes (69.9%)
Eduardo Casteñeda-Dîaz 13,980 votes (30.01%)
The next vote count will be at 5 p.m., Nov. 6.