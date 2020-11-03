Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Preliminary vote totals are starting to come in for Kittitas County races, according to the Kittitas County Auditor's Office.

Vote totals for the following races are:

Kittitas County Commissioner District 1

Cory Wright (R) 10,614 votes (59.55%)

Kristin Alley (R) 7,209 votes (40.45%)

Kittitas County Commissioner District 2

Laura Osiadacz (R) 12,117 votes (68.06%)

Jerry Martens (R) 5,687 votes (31.94%)

Kittitas County Sheriff

Clay Myers (R) 13,110 votes (70.14%)

Bart Olson (R) 5,580 votes (29.86%)

Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner 1

Rick Catlin 9,839 votes (58.67%)

Patrick Kelleher 6,930 votes (41.33%)

Legislative District 13, State Representative Position 1 (districtwide vote totals)

Tom Dent (R) 32,559 votes (69.9%)

Eduardo Casteñeda-Dîaz 13,980 votes (30.01%)

The next vote count will be at 5 p.m., Nov. 6.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.