It was short, sweet, and intimate, everything one would expect a small-town graduation to be.
Easton School’s graduating class celebrated the event in style Saturday in front of the school, with a close-knit group of family and friends cheering on the six graduates of the school’s class of 2021.
Students chose middle and high school science teacher Lyn Cox to deliver the keynote speech at their celebration, and as with speeches in years past, Cox did not disappoint. Her speech whittled out time to focus on the individual strengths and unique attributes of each graduate that walked Saturday.
From the time she was asked to give the speech, Cox said in her keynote address that she made sure to take as much time as possible to put thought into how she would highlight the students that matriculated this year.
“From that moment on, I started to drive each day and listen to music and come up with a plan for what I would say,” she said in her speech. “That all by itself was a little dicey most days, as any thoughts about my Easton grads caused me to cry. I spent the last 2 1/2 months looking like I had raging allergies to everything around me. Way to go grads! As I planned their demise — it turned out that it was actually my emotional demise — tricky grad crew knowing I would have daily meltdowns and perhaps not be able to develop a proper demise plan.”
Cox reflected on her time getting to know the class of 2021, impressing some of them with her mechanical knowledge during the process of earning their trust and admiration. In the process of doing so, she said doing her job as a teacher was always the utmost priority.
“Another student came in very quietly and promptly put their head down on the table,” she said of the experience. “It was my job to figure out what that student’s potential was, engage it, utilize it and see if the student could then see it too. My crazy teacher brain said, ‘This is going to be interesting’”.
Much of the focus of the speech was placed squarely on the individual potentials shown in the graduating students. To better explain this, Cox explained the definition of potential as seen in the Merriam Webster Dictionary.
“It means we have within us the capacity to do great things, to become and continue to be great people,” she said of the definition’s application in life. “It means that each moment of each day we have the capacity to grow, learn, change and reach for who we are.”
In closing her speech, Cox explained how even the simplest of experiences can be translated into interpreting the world around us, making heads and tails of what may be to come down the road. As such, she left her mark on the Easton School class of 2021 for years to come.
“My grandmother would sit with me in the garden, and we would watch amazing new worlds unfold,” she said. “She taught me how to watch the world. There are roses that begin life as the tiniest buds, half the size of my pinky fingernail. Some of these roses emerge into the world slowly and with a million petals. Some of the roses emerge in a full out explosion and become the size of one’s hand. Some have very few petals but capture the sunlight in remarkable ways. What is important is that each rose has its own pathway to unfolding, its own unique fragrance and its own perfect potential.”