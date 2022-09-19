Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg High School senior Andrew Stinson has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to an announcement from EHS principal Beau Snow.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to this scholastically talented senior.

