EHS FBLA

Ellensburg High School students Avrie Newrow and Mac Steele placed in the finals in Introduction to Event Planning at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership conference in Chicago earlier this summer.

EHS FBLA

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) sent four individuals to the National Leadership Conference and Competition in Chicago this summer. Mac Steele and Avrie Newrow competed in Introduction to Event Planning, while Kacey Mayo and Briar Wilson competed in Marketing.

The conference brought together more than 10,000 students and advisors from the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and the Department of Defense Dependent Schools of Europe, China, and Haiti. Attendees participated in leadership workshops, campaign rallies, regional meetings and competitive events.

Recommended for you