...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Ellensburg High School students Avrie Newrow and Mac Steele placed in the finals in Introduction to Event Planning at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership conference in Chicago earlier this summer.
Ellensburg High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) sent four individuals to the National Leadership Conference and Competition in Chicago this summer. Mac Steele and Avrie Newrow competed in Introduction to Event Planning, while Kacey Mayo and Briar Wilson competed in Marketing.
The conference brought together more than 10,000 students and advisors from the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and the Department of Defense Dependent Schools of Europe, China, and Haiti. Attendees participated in leadership workshops, campaign rallies, regional meetings and competitive events.
Steele and Nemrow made it to finals, ranking in the top 15 in the nation for Introduction to Event Planning.