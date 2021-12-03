Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tickets for Ellensburg High School winter sports will need be sold exclusively online, according to information from Ellensburg High School.

There will no longer be a cash option at the gate. The link to purchase tickets for basketball and wrestling can be found at www.ehsbulldogs.com, after clicking on "Tickets" at the top of the page.

School officials said the reason behind this switch is two fold:

1. To limit the maximum number of tickets that can be sold for our events in an effort to manage the capacity of the EHS Gymnasium to maximize social distancing.

2. To speed up the ticketing process upon entry at EHS and ease the burden for our ticket taking personnel. 

E-tickets may be purchased on site with the use of a smartphone if necessary.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.