The race for the Roslyn City Council Position 6 remains too close to call with Tom Missell leading Janine Brodine by one vote.Vote totals according to results posted on the Kittitas County Auditor's website as of Friday. The next vote count is set for Nov. 15.Ellensburg City Council results are: Council 2• Nancy Goodloe, 1,736 votes (50.5%)• Joshua Thompson, 1,690 (49.1%)Council 3• Adam Winn, 1,783 (51.6%)• Barbara del Mar Robles, 1,361 (47.8%)Council 1• Nancy Lillquist, 2,246 (63.7%)• Kip Storey, 1,292 (36.4%)City of Kittitas results are:Kittitas mayor• Richard Dean Hink Jr., 185 (53.4%)• John B. Camarata, 160 (46.2%)City of Kittitas Council 2• Hannah Woodiwiss, 230 (72.3%)• Farren Shirazi, 87 (27.3%)City of Kittitas Council 3• Tina L. Welker, 193 (60.3%)• Jack E. Sypolt, 126 (39.3%)The Roslyn City Council races are:Roslyn City Council 6• Janine Brodine, 190 (49.7%)• Tom Missell, 191 (50%)Roslyn City Council 7• Nolan Weis, 215 (54%)• Ellie Belew, 183 (45.9%)Roslyn City Council 3• Tom Uren, 306 (81.3%)• Jenny Aurit, 68 (18.6%)Kittitas County Hospital District 1 board of commissioners are:Hospital District 1 Commissioner 3• Erica Libenow, 5,149 (68.3%)• Michael Barrow, 2,344 (31.3%)Hospital District 1 Commissioner 5• Matthew Altman, 5,724 (82%)• James Choe, 1,189 (17%) Thorp School District races are:Thorp School District Position 3• Anne Cubilie, 211 (48.7%)• David Muratore, 219 (50.5%)Thorp School District Position 5• Genevieve Gillman, 260 (65.1%)• Tamara C. Holmes, 136 (34.9%)Ellensburg School board races are:Ellensburg School District Position 5• Michael Rowley, 3,127 (53.8%)• Hilda Peña Alfaro, 2,652 (45.6%)Cle Elum City Council race are:Cle Elum City Council 7• Elizabeth Kurtz, 247 (47.4%)• Write-in, 274 (47.4%)Cle Elum City Council 5• Steven Harper, 385 (72.6%)• Ronald Wayne, 141 (26.6%)Cle Elum City Council 4• Jaimee Mosack 292 (54.7%)• Mickey Holz, 237 (44.7%)Cle Elum City Council 1• John J. Glondo, 343 (59.7%)• Stephen Malek, 226 (39.3%)Fire and water district races:Kittitas County Fire District 2 Commissioner 4• Neil O'Neill, 4,111 (75.3%)• Jason Tucholke, 1,305 (23.9%)Kittitas County Fire District 7 Commissioner 3• Justin Zipperer, 984 (59%)• Russ Hobbs, 674 (40.6%)Kittitas County Water District 3 Commissioner 3• Kari McDonald, 55 (88.7%)• Dan Wassell, 7 (11.2%)Kittitas County Water District 7 Commissioner 1• Vince Konkler, 62 (66.6%)• Rick Towles, 30 (30%)The election will be certified on Nov. 23. Tags Kittitas County District Roslyn City Council School District Politics Linguistics Janine Brodine 