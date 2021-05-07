A local establishment is working to use mitigation in its response to a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred at its location in April.
A press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department is asking anyone who was at Club 301 from April 23 to May 1 to be tested for COVID and isolate until test results are returned.
In response to the outbreak, the release said Club 301 is working closely with the Kittitas County Incident Management Team to keep customers safe, employees working, and everyone vaccinated.
To mitigate the outbreak, Club 301 is holding a vaccine clinic from 3 to 6 p.m., May 17 at its location at 301 N. Pearl St. The clinic will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson products for patients. There is no cost or appointment necessary to attend the clinic.
To further mitigate the issue, the release said only fully vaccinated employees will be working at the establishment in the near future, and that they have voluntarily dropped the percent of customers allowed inside at this time. All employees of the establishment will also be quarantined and tested.
“We would rather work with businesses to stay open instead of shutting them down, to include getting employees vaccinated,” Kittitas County Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said in the release. “We are thankful to use this as an opportunity to get more people vaccinated in Kittitas County.”
For questions about the upcoming clinic at Club 301, please contact the establishment directly at 509-925-3001. To find additional vaccine appointments or to read about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website at www.doh.wa.gov.
If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, please contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH.