To all my valued patients and friends:

I’m writing to let you know that I will retire from practice as of April 23.

The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me because I love being a chiropractor.

I have truly enjoyed my relationships with my patients and staff and have gotten endless satisfaction and joy from caring for you and your families. It has been an honor to have served you for the past 44 years. I look back with fondness and pride, to my years with you and all we’ve accomplished together.

I wish you all continued good health and all the best in the coming years.

Thank you so much for your kindness, your loyalty and your trust.

Sincerely,

Dr. F. James Shaw (Jim)

