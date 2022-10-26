Support Local Journalism


An Ellensburg man was sentenced nearly five years in prison for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished construction jobs that often left homes in worse shape than when he started, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper on Monday sentenced John Robert Mulinski to 57 months in prison for three counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski pleaded guilty last month to the felony charges.


