Raymond Rust, DMD, has joined the dental team at Ellensburg Dental Care. Dr. Rust has been serving dental patients for nearly a decade, according to a news release from Community Health of Central WA.
Rust is scheduling new and current dental patients at Ellensburg Dental.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Rust as part of our Ellensburg dental team,” said Angela Gonzalez, CEO, Community Health of Central WA. “With his knowledge and expertise, the clinic will continue to expand our dental health initiatives and continue to address the needs of our community, including those of our most vulnerable populations.”
Rust received his Doctor of Medicine in dentistry degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine. He also holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and Spanish from Central Washington University.
Rust most recently was a dentist at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish and prior to that, a general dentist for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services at their Sunnyside and Granger clinics. He is also a Certified Medical Interpreter.
Rust provides comprehensive dental care for the entire family through dental examinations for all ages, complete oral, head, and neck screenings, same day emergency appointments, dental cleaning appointments, X-rays, and oral cancer examinations.
Ellensburg Dental is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday.