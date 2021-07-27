Support Local Journalism


While most high school students have been working at their summer jobs and enjoying the time off, a group of Ellensburg FFA members have been busy preparing for their National FFA Career Development Events. This spring two teams qualified for national competition by winning the State Horse Evaluation CDE and the Marketing Plan CDE.

The Horse CDE team of Adele Caron, Emily Ryder, Chloe Clyburn, Samantha Coppock, and Mackinzie Stansbury earn top honors judging six placing classes, giving two sets of oral reasons, taking a knowledge test, and completing a team activity. Individually Adele was the State Champion and Emily and Chloe placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Throughout this summer they have met to work on perfecting their oral reasons and judging horse in person and through video classes to prepare to compete in Indianapolis at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. They will complete the test and team activity portion of the contest in September via an online platform. Then they will travel to Indianapolis in October to judge eight classes of halter and performance classes and give four sets of oral reasons. Halter classes may include Quarter Horses, Appaloosa, Paint, Thoroughbred, Arab, Morgan, or Saddlebred horses. The performance classes can be Western Pleasure, Western Riding, Western Equitation, Reining, Hunter Under Saddle, Hunter Hack, or English Pleasure (Saddle Seat). Members evaluate and take notes on all eight classes then deliver four sets of oral reasons, two for halters classes and two for performance classes immediately following their placing classes.

In May, the Ellensburg FFA Marketing CDE team of Bailey Sherley, Kami Hartrick and Kaylee Johnson brought home the first-place plaque. The Marketing CDE requires the team members to select a local agribusiness and prepare a marketing plan to expand or start a new business endeavor. Members prepare and collect market survey data, complete a market analysis, develop a timeline and budget, and then prepare and present a complete Marketing Plan presentation.

This team selected Glondo’s Sausage Co. as their agribusiness and created a marketing plan for expanding their online sales and meat box subscription service. After submitting a written plan, members make their presentation, and answer questions from a panel of judges. The team has already submitted their written plan and video presentation. They will complete an online question and answer session in August to complete the first round of competition. If they place in the top 18 teams they move onto the live competition at Indianapolis during the 94th National FFA Convention.

