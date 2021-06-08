Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg’s Tessa S. Baumann received Highest Honors distinction for academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

Achieving highest honors requires a grade point average between 3.8 and 4.0.

MONTANA STATE

Ellensburg’s Langdon Ernest Beck was named to the Dean’s List at Montana State University for spring spring semester 2021. Students on the Dean’s List achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

