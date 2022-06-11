The following graduating students earned Elite Scholar honors at Ellensburg High School. Elite Scholar takes into account grade point average and difficulty of the course load.
Hunter Aimone
Hunter Aimone is the son of Jodi Aimone and Jay Aimone, and brother to Conner and Brayden Aimone. During his time at EHS, Hunter has been an active member of the band and marching band. Hunter has also enjoyed his Japanese classes, History classes, and working in the metal and wood shops. When he is away from school, Hunter enjoys playing video games, hanging out with friends, and playing Magic the Gathering and DND. Next year, Hunter plans to go into the Army National Guard as a Medic, then go to Central Washington University to get an Agricultural Degree, and lastly go into Career Firefighting in Ellensburg. Hunter’s favorite memories at EHS are going to pep assemblies and pep games with the band and friends.
Lucy Altman Coe
Lucy Altman Coe is the daughter of Dr. Cindy Coe and Dr. Matt Altman and sister to Sam Altman-Coe, EHS class of 2026. Lucy has been very involved while at EHS, including being Editor-in-Chief of the Alutant 2021-2022, Alutant Associate Editor 2019-2020, Alutant Copy Editor 2020-2021, Sexuality and Gender Alliance President 2021-2022, Gay-Straight Alliance (later changed to SAGA) Vice President 2020-2021, GSA Treasurer 2019-2020, GSA ASB Representative 2018-2019, History Club President 2021-2022, Knowledge Bowl Secretary 2021-2022, Knowledge Bowl Regional and State Tournaments 2022 Team Member, National Honor Society Member 2019-2022, EHS Orchestra Section Leader 2018-2020. When not at school, Lucy enjoys playing violin and is currently Concertmaster for the Yakima Youth Symphony, in which they have participated since 2020. Lucy also enjoys taking photos, talking to friends, baking, reading, and working at the Ellensburg McDonald’s since 2020, where they were promoted to Crew Trainer in early 2022. Lucy will be attending Skidmore College and plans to major in Psychology and Neuroscience. Lucy’s favorite EHS Memory is when they were at lunch in 9th grade, and many people in the hallway started singing “Sweet Caroline”. Everyone in the area was singing, and it was really interesting to see how all types of people bonded over shout-singing. Lucy also found it really satisfying to make homemade whipped cream in Mrs. O’Brion’s culinary arts class.
Seth Baker
Seth Baker is the son of Renée Williams and James Baker, and brother to Gabriel Baker and Taylor Baker. At EHS, Seth was involved in the D&D Club, as well as Esports. Away from school, Seth’s hobbies include drawing, animating, crafts, and playing video games. Next year, Seth will be attending George Fox University, and majoring in animation. Seth’s favorite memory of school is from December 2019, and the Shiverfest spirit week. He and his friend Tad had dressed up in the same exact outfit for “Twins day” because they had been confused as each other on multiple occasions.
Lydia Becker
Lydia Becker is the daughter of Marci and Justin Becker, and sister to Aimee and Grady Becker. Lydia enjoys camping, fishing, hiking and hunting. Next year, Lydia will study to become a nurse through North Idaho College. Lydia’s favorite memory of her time at EHS is homecoming her sophomore year.
Zach Bergren-Cooke
Zach Bergren-Cooke is a passionate fashion photographer and aspiring visual artist. He was raised in Ellensburg with his mom, Melissa, step-dad, Bryce, and older twin sisters Haley and Kelsey. Zach has been a strong leader throughout high school, as an Ellensburg High School ASB officer and Kittitas County 4-H member. His favorite memories from high school come from being in the K9, and working with the ASB to cultivate school spirit and celebrate his fellow classmates. Outside of school, Zach has enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, Crossfit, and starting his portrait photography business at fifteen through the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be attending Parson’s School of Design in New York City this fall, and could not be more excited about his future.
Lydia Blaisdell
Lydia Blaisdell is the daughter of Gayla and Torrance Blaisdell and sister to Tristan Blaisdell. While at EHS, Lydia has been an active member of the Winter Musical, the Fall Play, and Thespian Society. Lydia has also enjoyed being a member of the Choir, Jazz choir, Band, and jazz band. She has also been a member of the EHS Tech Crew, and the National Honor Society. Away from school, Lydia’s hobbies include singing, acting and dancing. She also enjoys reading good books, getting coffee, and being outside. In the fall, Lydia will attend the University of Colorado Boulder and will be working on a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theater. Lydia’s favorite EHS memory was her participation in “Legally Blonde the Musical.” The opportunity to portray such a fun character as Elle Woods as well as spend time with her best friends, was the highlight of her high school experience.
Katie Blume
Katie Blume is the daughter of Andrea Blume and Paul and Shannon Blume, and younger sister to Taylor Blume. She has been involved with FFA, Nationa Honor Society, Basketball, Cheer, and Track at Ellensburg High School. Katie’s hobbies include reading, creative writing, rodeo, crocheting, and candle collecting. She plans to continue her academic and basketball career at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene where she will study Forestry/Wildlife/Range Management. Katie’s favorite EHS Memory is winning the state championship for basketball and getting to see our student section and community just as hyped up as the team was.
Sara Britschgi
Sara Britschgi is the daughter of Reka and Matthew Britschgi and sister to Boglarka Britschgi. During her time at EHS, Sara was actively involved in the Fall Play and Winter Musical, played in the orchestra, and sang in the choir. Sara was also a member of the National Honor Society and was recognized by being selected to perform at State Solo and Ensemble. Away from school, Sara enjoys reading, playing the violin, singing, camping, kayaking, hiking, hanging out with UESL students at CWU, baking, and attending concerts. In the fall, Sara will be attending Washington State University’s School of Design and Construction, and majoring in Interior Design. Sara says her favorite memories of EHS are attending the school dances and playing cards during lunch with friends.
Ajia Buvit
Ajia is the daughter of Ian Buvit and Karisa Terry and sister of Olive Buvit. She has enjoyed Spanish language classes at EHS, as well as taking classes at CWU through Running Start. She also works at the Wildcat Neighborhood Farm at CWU, and is in the Douglas Honors College. When she’s not doing any of those things, she enjoys biking, reading, and hiking. Ajia plans to study Biology or Environmental Science in college, and as of writing, is deciding between attending Washington State University or Willamette University. The most memorable experience at EHS was getting to take a field trip to the cadaver lab as a freshman.
Adele Caron
Adele Caron is the daughter of Greg and Rachel Caron and sister to Elsa Caron. During high school, Adele has been an active member of FFA, involved in the computer science club, Cyberpatriots, was a member of the Knowledge Bowl team, and found a particular interest in scaring underclassmen. Away from school, Adele’s hobbies include equestrian sports (rodeo and dressage), dog training, raising rabbits, traditional and digital art, and mountain biking. In the fall, Adele will attend the University of Washington’s Engineering College. Her favorite EHS memory is the incident involving a Box and a Cactus.
Isaac Dormady
Isaac Dormady is the eldest son of Jason and Carol and big brother to Oliver (16), Helen (13), and Jacob (2). He enjoys hiking, biking, playing soccer as well as participating in D&D club (Dungeon master and player), reading, and playing card games. Some of his favorite memories at EHS have been in the library reading or playing cards with friends. He particularly enjoyed his Japanese class and Running Start classes. After graduation Isaac plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When he returns he would like to attend college at BYU. His career goals include working in International Relations or Environmental Studies.
Anna Engeland
Anna Engeland is the daughter of Jim and Adriane Engeland, and sister to Rachel, James and Jacob. Anna enjoyed three years of soccer while attending EHS, and taking Running Start classes for two years. During her free time, you can find Anna cooking, baking and hiking. After high school, Anna plans to attend Central Washington University to major in Food Science and Nutrition. Her favorite memories at EHS are being on the soccer team, coached by her dad, and Richard Opoku.
Mila Eslinger
Mila Eslinger is the daughter of Matt and Sarah Eslinger and sister to Stella Carney. While at EHS, Mila has been an active member of the swim team and tennis teams for all four years. In her free time away from school, Mila enjoys swimming, tennis, crocheting, and reading. In the fall, Mila plans to complete her general education requirements for biology at Yakima Valley College and will then plan to transfer to CWU to get a bachelor’s degree in Biology. Mila’s favorite EHS memory is from districts for the swim team. Having fun and bonding with her teammates is always a special experience and one she will remember for the rest of her life, especially the part where they struggled to put their tech suits on.
Isabella Estey
Isabella Estey, daughter of Caitlin Estey and Eric Wickwire and sister of Ty Estey, is graduating from Ellensburg High School with academic honors. Bella was a member, vice president, and president of EHS Future Business Leaders of America, and was an active member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, and both Junior Class and Senior Class ASB. She played varsity tennis for two years, earning the Bulldog Award for the best embodiment of Ellensburg High School’s sportsmanship values. Outside of school, Bella enjoys reading, baking, skiing, playing tennis, painting, spending time outdoors, and cheese tasting. Her future plans include attending Claremont McKenna College in the fall to pursue a liberal arts degree. Bella’s favorite memories at EHS are the tennis tournaments she played in with her teammates.
Izzy Fisher
Izzy Fisher is the daughter of Sam Birks and Jeff Fisher, and sister to Beck Fisher. Izzy was a varsity breaststroker for 2 years on the fall swim team! She also loves illustration and graphic design and has done design for the swim team, the yearbook, and various ASB posters. Away from school, Izzy draws a lot, and is planning on getting a fine arts or graphic design BFA. She also plays guitar, and works on 3D modeling. In the fall, Izzy is attending WWU in the fall with distinct admission, and hopes to start the fine arts program in her second year. Izzy’s favorite memory was as a freshman, many of her friends were on the ASB board and she would stay late at school, often to 10 p.m., painting huge posters for Shiverfest and other school activities. She also loved going to Solo and Ensemble for orchestra, and winning first place with Payton Harvill in the small ensemble section. Sadly the state competition was canceled due to COVID that year.
Lili Geyer
Lili Geyer is the daughter of Jen and Peter Geyer. Lili has been a four-year member of the choir and has participated in Fall Play and Winter Musical all four years. She has also been a four-year participant in the Thespian Society. Lili has been an ASB officer since her sophomore year and is currently senior class treasurer. She also participates in Environmental Club and Peace Club and did track and tennis early in high school. Lili enjoys a variety of hobbies, including singing and acting, watching true crime shows, going on walks with friends, and spending time outdoors. In the fall, Lili will attend Arizona State University to major in Criminal Psychology. Lili’s favorite memory from high school was the senior class BBQ/tailgate before the first home football game. Seniors came and played games, and then headed to the game. It was a great experience to be together again after two years online.
Caden Lee Gibson
Caden Lee Gibson is the son of Rocky and Bonnie and brother to Hannah and Bailey. He has been a two-sport athlete his entire high school career, a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 3.97 GPA while taking Honor and AP classes. He was awarded the CWAC All-League First Team his Junior and Senior years for basketball and his Junior year for baseball. Outside of school, he enjoys fishing, hunting, golfing, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite memory at EHS was his last home basketball game when they beat Selah. Cade plans to continue playing basketball and baseball next year at Pacific University in Oregon.
Kohl H. Hansen
Kohl H. Hansen is the son of Kim and Brett Hansen and brother of Kaila and Karlee Hansen. At EHS Agriculture has been one of Kohl’s most significant interests leading him to be heavily involved in FFA. He also has competed on the varsity soccer team for all years teams were able to play in high school. Away from school, Kohl loves to fish, hunt, hike, and golf. In the fall, Kohl will be attending WSU and studying Agricultural Technology and Production Management in the CAHNRS and Honors colleges. This will combine his passions for agriculture, computer science, and business. Kohl has two favorite memories at EHS both occurred during his freshman year. First was playing in the State tournament for soccer with a great group of teammates. The second was attending the State Convention for FFA at WSU. He was involved with the delegate process and was given the honor of introducing his sister as a State Officer.
Weston Hanson
Weston Hanson is the son of Dave and Ellen Hanson, and brother to Aidan, Landis, and Sophie Hanson. While in high school, Weston played football for four years and says they were some of the best years of his life. He also enjoyed taking computer science classes with Mrs. Price. Outside of school, Weston likes to work out, read and watch shows in his free time. He’s also taken up playing basketball recently. Next year, Weston will attend Seattle Pacific University to study Computer Science and minor in Biology. Weston’s favorite memory has been seeing his friends grow from freshmen to seniors and seeing how far they have come in both sports and life in general.
Payton Harvill
Payton Harvill is the daughter of Elishia and Greg Harvill and sister to Nolan Harvill. While at EHS, Payton has played the string bass in the orchestra, as well as the Tacoma Youth Symphony. She has been recognized as an All-State musician and participated in state Solo and Ensemble. Payton is the president of the Computer Science Club, was on the Knowledge Bowl team, and played in the pep band and also in the wind ensemble. In her free time, Payton enjoys going to concerts, cooking, watching movies with friends, and hanging out with her pets. In the fall, Payton will attend Boston University’s College of Arts and Science to study Chemistry or Physics and will minor in string bass performance. Payton’s favorite memory at EHS was the first pep band game in 2021 after not being able to play in over a year.
Cody Holdeman
Cody Holdeman is the son of Jeff Holdeman and Amy Holdeman younger brother of Jacob Holdeman. Cody has been part of the cross country team and tennis team during high school. He is also the current president of the Marine Biology Club at EHS. After graduating high school Cody plans on attending the University of Tampa to pursue a degree in Marine Biology.
Melanie Hull
Melanie Hull is the daughter of Chris and Karen Hull and sister to Andrew Hull. At EHS, Melanie participated in the Fall Play and Winter Musical as a crew member, and most recently as part of the sound crew. She also played the flute in the band throughout high school. Melanie’s hobbies include spending time with friends, watching shows, and hanging out with her cat. Next year, Melanie will attend Western Washington University and is currently considering Psychology as a major. Finally, Melanie’s favorite memory at EHS is playing Quizlet in her Spanish class, because it was always an intense and entertaining competition.
Elaine (Lainee) Joyce
Elaine (Lainee) Joyce is the daughter of Natalie and Steve Joyce, and sister to Henry and Norah Joyce. Lainee has been a member of the cross country team, track team, and also played volleyball and was in FFA during high school. Away from school, Lainee participated in 4-H, and enjoys reading, art, working out and cooking. Lainee will attend West Point United States Military Academy. Lainee plans to pursue a career as a Doctor of the Army, with possible specialties in cosmetic reconstruction. She will major in Civil Engineering and minor in Computer Science/Cybersecurity. Lainee’s favorite memories of high school were spending time with her best friends every day and participating on EHS sports teams.
Grace Lawson
Grace Lawson is the daughter of Jean Lawson and Irwin Lawson, and sister to Thomas Lawson. Grace moved to Ellensburg as a senior and enjoyed the opportunity to attend Running Start classes through CWU. Grace is an avid outdoor enthusiast, and especially enjoys racing mountain bikes. Grace plans to study nursing in the future.
Sam Lombardi
Sam Lombardi is the son of Heather and Joe Lombardi, and brother of Ben Lombardi. Sam has played soccer all four years of high school, including being a team captain his senior year. Sam’s hobbies include playing sports, board games, video games, reading, drawing, and traveling. Next year, Sam plans to attend Washington State University to major in Computer Science. His favorite memory of his time at EHS is when the boy’s soccer team went to state his freshman year.
Chloe Mattson
Chloe Mattson is the daughter of Josh and Alison Mattson and is a 2022 graduate of Ellensburg High School. Her siblings are Kaden, Veronica, and Michael Mattson, and she is so happy to be blessed with another sister this year from Ukraine, Yara Zavalska. Chloe has spent her whole life in Ellensburg, starting kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School. Over the last 4 years, she loved running Cross Country and Track and Field, making the varsity teams all four years. Running has always brought her a sense of community, and she is going to miss her teams very much this next year. Chloe was also a part of the National Honors Society at EHS for her Junior and Senior years. Furthermore, she loved her classes, especially those in the sciences and Spanish. At EHS, has taken six science credits and is currently completing her fourth year in Spanish. Outside of the classroom and school activities, Chloe loves to run but also enjoys singing, baking, taking care of her 4-H animals, biking, water skiing, and participating in anything active. This fall, she will be attending Washington State University, at their Honors College, to pursue degrees in both Human Biology and Spanish in hopes of one day traveling the world as a doctor. Chloe’s favorite memories from high school are traveling with her teammates to races, running up Mount Si, and making lifelong friends along the way.
Kathryn Merten
Kathryn Merten is the daughter of Eric and Renee Merten, and sister to Sarah Merten. Kathryn has been active in music programs at EHS, including playing the clarinet in the wind ensemble, pep band, and marching band. She has also been a part of the crew for the fall play and winter musical, and is a member of the Cyberpatriots team, as well as the National Honor Society. Kathryn also did track as a freshman and has participated in the cross country ski team. When not at school, she enjoys playing video games and photography. Next year, Kathryn plans to major in Math at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Kathryn’s favorite EHS memory is the night that the CWU students joined the EHS pep band for a game.
Madeline Meyer
Madeline Meyer is the daughter of proud parents Paul and Stacy Meyer and sister to older brother Nolan. She has taken a rigorous course load throughout high school while actively participating in the National Honor Society, FFA, 4H, varsity track (two years), Kittitas County High School Rodeo Club, and the WA State High School Rodeo Association. She has held many leadership positions and earned numerous awards for academics, athletics, & agriculture pursuits. Madeline is an all-around equestrian however she is most passionate about rodeo where she competes in barrel racing, goat tying, and breakaway roping. When she’s not working with her horses you will find her volunteering in the community or enjoying reading, baking, painting, skiing, being on the water, or spending time with her family and dogs. Madeline will be attending Kansas State University where she will pursue a degree in Animal Science with an Equine Certification and be a member of the rodeo team.
Gary Muhler
Gary Muhler is the son of Roger Muhler and Lori Muhler, and brother to Alex and Ben Muhler. While at EHS, Gary liked going to his classes, and then getting to go home. He also enjoyed participating in tennis as a freshman. Away from school, Gary enjoys playing video games, watching YouTube, playing card games like Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic, and DnD. Next year, Gary plans to take a gap-style year and work while doing fun personal stuff. Gary’s Favorite EHS memory is meeting his current friends and girlfriend.
Cooper Naboychik
Cooper Naboychik is the son of Haley and David Naboychik, and brother to Reaghan. Cooper has been an active member of FFA for four years, including being FFA Treasurer and earning his State FFA degree this year. He has also been a member of the National Honor Society since his sophomore year and has served as an honorary member of ASB each year. Cooper’s true passions are outside of school, where he enjoys golfing and restoring old cars with his grandpa. His 1968 Chevy truck is not only a source of pride but has been a true learning experience in everything from budgeting to mechanics for Cooper. Next fall, Cooper will attend Yakima Valley College to major in Agribusiness. His favorite memory from EHS is setting up for the first day of school assembly as a sophomore when the screen fell and broke. He and the senior ASB members (and his mom) were at EHS until 1 a.m. repairing the screen to make sure the first-day video could be shown.
Reaghan Naboychik
Reaghan Naboychik is the daughter of Haley and David Naboychik and sister to Cooper. Reaghan was a member of three state volleyball teams, including a second and third-place finish, was a two-time CWAC First Team All-League recipient, and was recognized for All-State honors as a sophomore. As a four-year member of FFA, Reaghan placed in the top ten at state in multiple team and individual events and is currently serving as FFA Secretary. Her ASB involvement has included being a class officer, serving as Executive Board Secretary as a junior, and she is currently ASB President. Away from school, she enjoys babysitting, reading, traveling, and anything to stay busy. Next year, Reaghan will start college as a sophomore at Central Washington University, where she plans to major in Molecular and Cell Biology. Her favorite memories include volleyball team dinners and getting to have a pep assembly again, with the entire student body, and watching people do weird stuff in the name of school spirit.
Suvathi Nataraja
Suvathi Nataraja is the daughter of Sundaram and Vasanthi Nataraja and sister to Suvasan Nataraja. While at Ellensburg High School, Suvathi has been involved in the National Honor Society and has served as a student representative to the Ellensburg School District School Board. Suvathi also worked with John Hopkins University to organize COVID-19 Awareness Sessions for students in the school district. Suvathi’s hobbies include painting, long drives, singing, and dancing. Next year, Suvathi plans to attend Central Washington to major in Biology with a Biomedical Specialization and a minor in Chemistry. Suvathi plans to graduate from CWU in 2024, and will then follow up her undergraduate work by attending medical school to study pediatrics. Finally, Suvathi says her favorite EHS memory was 2nd year Spanish with Sra Nicolai, where she looked forward to that class because of the amount of fun involved in learning the material and doing the work with her friends inside and outside of class.
Marianne New
Marianne New is the daughter of Junko New and Michael New and sister to Sophia New. Marianne really loved the Running Start program that is offered at EHS. Although she was nervous, she is really glad she pushed herself to do it. Marianne has been taking college classes since junior year, it’s such a great opportunity! Marianne has always liked the Japanese class offered at EHS, almost no other high schools offer Japanese classes so it’s definitely something that makes EHS special and that she is appreciative of. Away from school, Marianne enjoys ice skating, and has been ice skating recently at the Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City, Utah and the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, Washington. Marianne also enjoy traveling, and has been to Ireland a few times and also Scotland. During summer break, she goes back to Japan to visit her relatives. Currently, Marianne’s main option is to attend CWU and major in International Relations. She has also considered going to live in Japan with her relatives for a few months, and go to college there, specifically Hiroshima University. Her favorite memory is from health class, we went on a trip to the cadaver lab at CWU, and she got to see multiple cadavers up close. It was very interesting and such a unique learning opportunity. Also, high school dances. Senior Homecoming, Tolo, and Prom were all very exciting, dressing up and hanging out with friends in an upbeat environment is surprisingly fun.
Dallin Parker
Dallin Parker is the son of Joe and Jan Parker, and brother to Annabel, Sydney, and Justin. While attending Ellensburg High School, Dallin has enjoyed being a part of the cross country and track teams. He has maintained a 3.99 GPA throughout high school while taking a variety of classes that included running start and AP courses. In his free time, Dallin enjoys running, boating, traveling, skiing, and being outdoors. After he graduates, Dallin will serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following his mission, Dallin will attend Brigham Young University Provo and plans to study either Biology or Engineering.
Dylan Philip
Dylan Philip is the daughter of Heidi and Chad Philip, and sister to Jamison Philip. During high school, Dylan played basketball and soccer all four years and helped with multiple kids’ camps for sports fundraising. Away from school, Dylan’s hobbies are painting and hanging out with friends, along with hiking and being outside. Next year, Dylan is planning to attend and play basketball at Montana State University and study Architecture or Civil Engineering. Her favorite EHS memory is winning the 2A basketball state championship and getting to play with her little sister.
Olivia Reiman
Olivia Reiman is the daughter of Nikki and Aaron Reiman, and sister to Jack. While at EHS, she has been involved in ASB (as the Freshman Class President), band, choir, orchestra, National Honors Society, Thespian Society, and both Winter Musical and Fall Play. More recently, as a Running Start student, she has joined the Mock Trial Club at CWU, and became the youngest prosecutor on the team. When she is not studying or working, Olivia enjoys reading, photography, law, movies, and dancing. She will be moving to Los Angeles in the fall, to attend the University of La Verne. She plans to major in Criminology and minor in Forensic Investigation. After college, she plans on joining the FBI (or similar investigative agency) or pursuing a master’s degree.
Allie Rinehart
Allie Rinehart is the daughter of Jeff and Molly Rinehart, and sister to three brothers Luke, Levi, and Henry. During her time at EHS she was actively involved in ASB where she was a class officer her sophomore and junior year, and Executive Board Vice President in her senior year. She was also on the Swim team for all four years. When she is not at school you can find her at the lake water skiing or at Happy Feet Academy hanging out with her favorite kiddos. Allie’s future plans are to go to Central Washington University and get a degree in Education to become a teacher. She has so many memories from her time at EHS but her favorite memories are the days of driving to Selah for swim practice because the pool was closed; it really brought the swim team together.
Ashlyn Rominger
Ashlyn Rominger is the daughter of Danny and Amy and sister to Haley and Jonathan. At EHS Ashlyn has dedicated herself to many leadership roles like ASB senior class vice president and FBLA treasurer, and is a member of the National Honor Society. The arts have been an important part of her high school career where she studied dance and performed in numerous productions. While excelling in these activities, Ashlyn has taken numerous AP and Honors courses, all while maintaining her impressive GPA. Some of Ashlyn’s favorite memories are the K9 unit and FBLA conferences. This fall she will attend the University of California Irvine, pursuing a degree in Biological Sciences.
Nova Ross
Nova Ross is the daughter of Carl Ross and Ramona Agnie. She was a varsity member of the swim team for the three years she participated. She was also a member of the tennis team, and on varsity for two years of tennis. Nova is also a part of the National Honor Society, and her hobbies include art, reading, hiking, and going out to explore. Nova will be attending UW in the fall and will be pursuing a Pre-Humanities major, then hopefully an English degree in junior year. Her favorite EHS memory would have to be when her and her friends brought a grill to a football game this year and made chili cheese dogs and gave them away to people. Either that or all the fun times she’s had in class with friends throughout the years. Nova says she really doesn’t know what she would’ve done without all the friends she had and made here.
Kendall Steele
Kendall Steele is the daughter of Lucas and Erin Steele and sister of Mac Steele. She is the secretary for FBLA and the National Honor Society and has been active on FBLA for three years, qualifying for state twice. Kendall was on varsity tennis and volleyball teams for the past two years. She also participated in Running Start and has taken 58 credits of college courses as a junior and senior. Away from school, she loves to snowboard, curl up in her beanbag with a book, go on backpacking trips with her family, and swim whenever there is water nearby. Kendall will be going to Eastern Washington University to pursue a career in Secondary Education with an endorsement in Biology in the fall. Her favorite EHS memory is from the Inland tennis tournament this year. Ten kids went and it was one of the best weekends of her life. The team played tennis, walked around Spokane, and all got food poisoning from pepperoni pizza. On the last day, the actual tennis game got canceled because of rain so the team walked around Riverfront Park. It was pouring rain but they all just played on all the toys in the park. By the time everyone got back to Suburbans they were soaking wet, but it was totally worth it.
Orion Sun
Orion Sun is the son of Lixing Sun and Crystal Wang, and brother to Shine Sun. While attending EHS, Orion’s main interests were attending classes, and he most enjoyed learning about and studying biological science. Orion was an active member of the National Honor Society and could be counted on to volunteer his time at nearly all of the activities that were planned. Outside of school, Orion enjoys designing low-quality RNA models. He also enjoys procrastinating and occasionally causing problems on purpose. Orion plans to head into the world with the goal of obtaining a Molecular/Cell Biology degree at the University of California, San Diego. Orion’s favorite EHS memory is being asked if he was “Japanese or Asian.”
Abby Whitemarsh
Abby Whitemarsh is the daughter of Daniel and Andrea Whitemarsh, and sister to Morgan, Heidi, and Rylee. Abby has been actively involved in activities and athletics while attending Ellensburg High School, including being a member of the wind ensemble and pep band. She was active in Knowledge Bowl, attending the state competition this spring. Abby also participated in and enjoyed being in the climbing club, and was a member of the track and field team. In her time away from school, Abby enjoys all things outdoors, including hiking, kayaking, backpacking, and climbing. She also enjoys listening to music and painting. In the fall, Abby will attend Brigham Young University in Provo, and will also serve an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Abby’s favorite memory of EHS was getting to go to state for Knowledge Bowl.
Students who also earned Class of 2002 Elite Scholar honors were Gabriel Garcia-Green and Daniel Schrantz.