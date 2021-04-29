The Ellensburg High School schedule to conclude the school year has been changed from what the Ellensburg School Board approved last week, according to an email sent to high school parents.
Last week, the school board voted to return freshman and sophomores to five days a week, in classroom, and to have juniors and seniors continue with the hybrid schedule, but to attend school on Wednesdays as well.
The board approved this plan even though 17 of 20 EHS teachers attending a meeting voted to reject the proposal.
According to the high school’s email, EHS teachers and district and building leadership met and reached an agreement to modify to the schedule so that Wednesday will not be a mandatory day for student attendance, but instead will be for students who require additional support. This is similar to the schedule being implemented at Morgan Middle School.
The letter states, “On Wednesdays: Students who need additional support (academic or social emotional), enrichment, have the opportunity to attend school on this day starting at the normal start time until dismissal at 2:50. All teachers will work with these students throughout the day in-person to address individual needs of students. The administration will support coordination of student services for all students in attendance and on-going support for students not in attendance through office hours. Students in attendance will follow their regular school schedule throughout the day with flexibility for counselors and/or case managers to work with individuals or small groups.”
The high school wants all students with a D or F grade to attend on Wednesday.
This schedule starts on Monday.