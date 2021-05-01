Graduation will be in-person for the Ellensburg High School class of 2021. There will be limits on the amount of people allowed to attend, but activities coordinator Haley Naboychik said they are lucky to have an in-person ceremony at all. This will be the first major gathering the district has had in over a year.
“This has not been a senior year that any senior would want,” Naboychik said. “It’s just really nice to know, there is gonna be a tiny bit of something that is going to feel normal for these guys. It’s been a long year in general, and so I think that this is probably some of the more exciting news that we’ve had lately.”
Two plans have been drawn up for the graduation, assuming the county stays in phase two or three of the reopening plan. The exact details of these plans are still being worked out, although the main structure of them is all but set in stone.
The first plan is to have the ceremony at the EHS football field, with the students in the stands and their families in the field. This is reversed to what is normally done, with families in the stands and students in the field, but Naboychik said it was necessary in order to keep everyone socially distant.
Each student will be able to invite four people, as opposed to the normal eight to 10. Groups invited by a student will be given a 10-by10 foot square on the football field to themselves. Groups will be able to pick their own squares if they are not already taken.
“We are excited that there is an opportunity to have an in-person graduation for the entire class as one group,” Naboychik said.
The second plan will be used if weather prevents an outdoors graduation. Instead of the football field, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium. Students will be able to invite two guests into the main gym with them to watch the ceremony.
The other two guests students are allowed to invite will be seated in other areas of the school, either the auxiliary gym or the commons. The ceremony in the main gym will be live streamed to these other areas.
Both versions of the ceremony will be live streamed. The EHS class of 2021 will be around 250 students. Graduation is scheduled for 8 p.m., June 10, and Naboychik said they hope to be decided on which model they will use by 1 p.m. that day.
“So let’s all do what we can to make sure to send positive vibes about the weather on June 10,” Naboychik said.