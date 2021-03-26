Ellensburg School District elementary schools are working to start fully in-person, five days a week within the next few weeks.
The move was made possible by Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Thursday to adopt the federal Center for Disease Control’s guidelines regarding social distancing in schools, which has been moved from six feet to three feet.
The Ellensburg School District announced in a letter to staff and parents that it hopes to make the transition at the elementary schools the week of April 12. This letter was sent Thursday afternoon.
ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer told the Daily Record it would be difficult to bring back grades 6-12 because the teachers have more complicated schedules, and students will still need to be six feet apart at lunch, something that is extremely difficult in schools with larger student populations like Morgan Middle or Ellensburg High.
“We are excited about the opportunity to bring our students back more days during the week,” Haberer said. “I think that we are all wanting more connection with our students and want to just keep working together as a team to provide an optimal learning experience for our students.”
Virtual Academy, the online learning option provided to students who don’t feel comfortable attending class in-person during the pandemic will still be available. The district’s letter also mentioned how they will need to reorganize their transportation plans for students.
“We’re just all working together so we can provide more opportunities for our students,” Haberer said.