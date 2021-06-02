The Ellensburg Public Library now offers access to historical photographs, documents, art and ephemera from Kittitas County via Northwest Digital Heritage, according to a news release from the library.
Northwest Digital Heritage (NWDH) is a collaborative effort by the Washington State Library, State Library of Oregon, and the Oregon Heritage Commission, providing an on-ramp to the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) — a discovery portal for millions of cultural heritage items across the U.S. The DPLA brings together items held in the largest research institutions and the smallest local historical societies, and enhances them for innovative research and education.
“Our cultural heritage organizations have been digitizing archival and special collections for more than two decades, but many of these collections are dispersed across the internet, and can be hard to locate. This effort, in partnership with the Digital Public Library of America, will bring our historic treasures into one place and greatly improve their discovery and use by researchers and the general public,” said Sara Jones, Washington State Librarian,
NWDH is kicking off its program with more than 86,000 records from 60-plus institutions.
Records from the Northwest Digital Heritage hub can be viewed t: https://dp.la/search?partner=%22 Northwest%20Digital%20Heritage%22
All records in DPLA link back to contributing institutions’ home digital collections and archives.