The Ellensburg Public Library will offer several new technology upgrades to patrons, made possible by a recent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.
Wireless printing is now available for patrons to print documents directly from their phones, laptops, or home computer via a link on the library’s website.
“We are so excited to be able to offer these new services to our community,” said RJ Woods, Ellensburg Reference Librarian. “It’s a big step forward that will allow us to better serve remote learning and working.”
All print jobs will be available for 48 hours from the time of submission. Just come into the library and the staff will help you get your prints.
The Ellensburg Public Library has three mobile hotspots available for checkout. Each device can be checked out for one week. Renewals are dependent on demand. Patrons must be 18 or older.
Devices are available at the reference desk inside the library. Additionally, the library will have six new laptops for patron use. Three laptops will be available for checkout in-house as day-use machines.
The other three can be checked out and taken home for one week. Renewals are dependent on demand. Patrons must be 18 years of age or older. Devices are available at the reference desk inside the library.