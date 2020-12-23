An Ellensburg man wanted to build more than 60 desks for students who have to take classes remotely, so that’s exactly what he did.
The Daily Record’s own Richard Dalton has already built over 30 desks and given away 20 of them.
Dalton got the idea to build desks after seeing an instruction video through social media. He heard stories of students who have to take their classes on the kitchen table, or even on the floor, so he wanted to give them a workspace, something they could call their own.
“I’ve lived in a lot of places and I think this is one of the best communities I have ever seen. The community is just amazing, they look out for each other,” Dalton said. “They step up, our community always steps up to the plate. Someone is going step in to help, someone is always going to do the right thing. To see that and be able to be in a position where you can be the person who steps up is amazing.”
Each desk costs $20 to build, and Dalton is open to donations so he can give them away for free to families. When he went to Rick Barns, general manager at Knudson Lumber on Vantage Highway, he was willing to help out. Dalton said Knudson has donated the materials to build 40 desks.
Aaron Munson, owner of AM Woodworking and Design in Ellensburg has also volunteered his services. Munson takes the lumber directly from Knudson and cuts it into shape. It takes about a day to cut 20 desks, and they have cut 40.
“I’ve been friends with Dalton for quite a while and just saw that he was putting them together, on his Facebook. So I thought it was a super cool idea and a great way to help out,” Munson said. “I knew he didn’t have the tools to make it the most efficient process and we did, so we figured we would help him out.”
The cut lumber is picked up by Dalton who puts the desks together in his garage. He also finds the families who are in need of desks. He also manages the donations, with someone local donating the funds to build another 20 desks. He spends between 20 and 30 minutes building each desk.
Dalton said he doesn’t have a serious background in woodworking, but has always enjoyed working with his hands. He grew up in Alaska, and was taught some woodworking skills by his grandmother, who taught him “if you don’t have it, find a resource and build it.”
“I remember growing up in my grandparents house, my sister always wanted a dollhouse. We couldn’t afford a dollhouse so my grandmother took everything she could find in the household and built her one and my sister loved it,” Dalton said. “During this pandemic and crisis, my daughter wants a dollhouse. So, I’ve been doing all this woodworking so I went and got more wood and I built my daughter a dollhouse for a Christmas present.”
Anybody who needs a desk can talk with him to get one, no matter their economic status, Dalton won’t turn you away.
Those who want to donate can send money directly to Dalton at CashApp $DaltonSignature or Venmo nativex.