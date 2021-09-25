Ellensburg men's and women's golf results Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday LeagueBack 9 Throw Out Worst Score Sept. 22Gross: 1st Dwayne Douglas 34 2nd Terry Rossow 353rd Larry Hudson 364th Norm Woods 37Net: 1st Paul Chrismer 291st Eric Idler 293rd George Day 30 3rd Russ Cook 303rd Mark Lewis 30WOMEN’S GOLFThe Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:Sept. 21: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Might Marks – Front Nine. Results were:Div. A – Beth Habib, Mary Hubbard, Molly Pieters (T/9), Div. B – No Scores, Div. C – Lisa McAfee (8), Div. D – Anita Boyum (7).Sept. 23: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Beat The Pro, Frank Crimp. The course favored the ladies for those golfing a net 80 or lower. Results were:Div. A – Mary Hubbard, Kathy Jurgens, Div. B – Sandy Walker, Margo Cordner, Jackie Galbraith, Beth Habib, Div. C – Kathy White, Diane Wilson, Div. D – Anita Boyum, Valerie Farrell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags League Golf Sport Result Beth Habib Mary Hubbard Div Kathy Jurgens Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnKittitas County lifts burn banJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WACity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputFitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of service Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter