Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday League

Back 9 Throw Out Worst Score Sept. 22

Gross: 1st Dwayne Douglas 34

2nd Terry Rossow 35

3rd Larry Hudson 36

4th Norm Woods 37

Net: 1st Paul Chrismer 29

1st Eric Idler 29

3rd George Day 30

3rd Russ Cook 30

3rd Mark Lewis 30

WOMEN’S GOLF

The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:

Sept. 21: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Might Marks – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Beth Habib, Mary Hubbard, Molly Pieters (T/9), Div. B – No Scores, Div. C – Lisa McAfee (8), Div. D – Anita Boyum (7).

Sept. 23: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Beat The Pro, Frank Crimp. The course favored the ladies for those golfing a net 80 or lower. Results were:

Div. A – Mary Hubbard, Kathy Jurgens, Div. B – Sandy Walker, Margo Cordner, Jackie Galbraith, Beth Habib, Div. C – Kathy White, Diane Wilson, Div. D – Anita Boyum, Valerie Farrell.

