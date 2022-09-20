Photograph of a photo fragment recovered from 1889 fire portraying a Methodist pastor and family sitting in front of the Methodist Church (presumably Rev. J.W. Maxwell who pastored the congregation at the time of the fire).
Photograph of a 1919 print of the second Methodist Church building
Photograph of page from the Ellensburg Methodist Church membership rolls.
The Ellensburg United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of Methodism in Ellensburg this weekend, according to a news release from the church.
Methodists have been in ministry in Ellensburg since before Washington was a state. Within a year of the city of Ellensburg’s 1871 founding, Methodists in the area had set the cornerstone of their first church building just across the street from where the congregation worships 150 years later. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the congregation welcoming and affirming LGBTQIA+ people. The congregation is celebrating with a special service and ice cream social on Sunday, Sept. 25. Bishop Elaine Stanovsky and District Superintendent Daniel Miranda will come to town to join the festivities. Former pastors are sending video greetings.
In 1872 when the church began, the congregants were served by G.M. Kennedy, an itinerant pastor who traveled the Kittitas Valley as part of the Yakima Circuit of the Methodist Episcopal Church. The first resident pastor, Robert Hatfield, arrived in Ellensburg in 1879.
The original church building burned with much of the Ellensburg downtown in 1889, but like the city, the Methodists rebuilt on the same space and eventually outgrew that building. With the advent of automobile travel, the Cove and Thorp churches on the Kittitas Valley circuit were absorbed into what is now Ellensburg United Methodist Church. The current location of the church was completed and dedicated in 1921. The new sanctuary was for many years the largest auditorium in the city and hosted baccalaureate services for both the Normal School and the high school.
“Sorting through old boxes of historical records for the anniversary celebration has been a delight,” says current pastor Rev. Austin Adkinson. “I was especially excited to find a picture fragment of the pastor’s family that was found in the street after the 1889 fire!”
Ellensburg has adapted and evolved over the last century and a half, and so has the ministry of the Methodists over the years. Though originally incorporated as First Methodist Episcopal Church of Ellensburg, the church has had multiple name shifts due to denominational mergers. Whether the name on the sign read Methodist Episcopal Church, Methodist Church, or United Methodist church, the Wesleyan theological values of serving neighbors in need, seeking justice for all, and reasoned exploration of scripture and traditions have been lived out in the ministry of this longstanding congregation.
In 1997 Ellensburg United Methodist voted to join the Reconciling Congregations Program (now the Reconciling Ministries Network) a movement of United Methodists working for full inclusion of people of all orientations and gender identities. Twenty-Five years later they are still the only church in town to make a formal stance on LGBTQIA+ inclusion.
Ellensburg United Methodist Church has a mission to cultivate welcoming space where all can gather to connect with God and one another through worship and service. The congregation runs the Ellensburg Community Clothing Center, which provides free clothing to anyone in need. They were instrumental in the origins of the city’s cold weather shelter and the FISH food bank. The church is an anchor for community services by hosting numerous addiction recovery groups, Kittitas County Health’s harm reduction services including the Syringe Services Program, immigration services by Justice for Our Neighbors, and emotional support services with Northwest Expressive Arts Response.
The 150 year celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday Sept. 25 followed by the ice cream social in the courtyard weather permitting.