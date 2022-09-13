...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kittitas
County through 530 PM PDT...
At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northeast of Cliffdell, or 10 miles south of Cle Elum, moving
northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cle Elum and Thorp.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy, persistent rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
One of the most distinguished business alumni from Central Washington University has been featured in Forbes magazine in a special feature section titled, Meet The Leaders And Businesses Who Are Inspiring To Change The World, according to a news release from CWU.
Doug Wood, the chief executive officer of the lifestyle clothing brand Tommy Bahama, is described as a “strong, effective leader responsible for more than 20 years of the company’s impressive growth and expansion.” The 1987 alumnus was named president of the company in 2008 and CEO in 2015.
Under Wood’s leadership, Tommy Bahama has expanded the brand’s charitable efforts, such as the Garden of Hope & Courage, Skin Cancer Foundation, No Kid Hungry, Bike Ms, The Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI), Fashion Scholarship Fund, The Rainier Scholars, Golf Charity Golf Tournament Series, and Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Beginning next month, Tommy Bahama will donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and participate in a “round up” program at their retail stores for guests to donate.
“I’m fortunate to be at a company where an unbelievable charitable spirit is part of our culture,” Wood is quoted as saying. “Employees at every level get involved in a grassroots, bottom-up, not just top-down approach to giving. ... We also support employee-driven initiatives — from supporting refugee groups and fundraisers to sponsoring a team of Tommy Bahama employees in the Bike MS ride, where employee participation and money raised have increased every year.”
Wood is a Kittitas County native. He went to school in the Kittitas School District, Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University. His father worked for the city of Ellensburg, and his mother owned Buttons Jewelers downtown.