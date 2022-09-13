Doug Wood

One of the most distinguished business alumni from Central Washington University has been featured in Forbes magazine in a special feature section titled, Meet The Leaders And Businesses Who Are Inspiring To Change The World, according to a news release from CWU.

Doug Wood, the chief executive officer of the lifestyle clothing brand Tommy Bahama, is described as a “strong, effective leader responsible for more than 20 years of the company’s impressive growth and expansion.” The 1987 alumnus was named president of the company in 2008 and CEO in 2015.

