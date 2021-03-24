Whole Health Pharmacy is offering free take-home COVID-19 tests, according to a news release from the business.
The efforts is being done in partnership with the Washington State Pharmacy Association, the state Department of Health, the Kittitas County Health Department and Health Commons Project.
Whole Health Pharmacy is providing free, EverlyWell Take Home COVID-19 test kits. Anyone, 16 years and older who has COVID-19 symptoms, may have been exposed to coronavirus, or simply is concerned about their COVID-19 status, can pick up a COVID-19 test.
The EverlyWell Take Home COVID-19 test kit is a simple, low person to person contact, self-collection option giving everyone access to the gold standard “PCR” COVID-19 test. Results come in two to three days. This is the less invasive nasal swab collection, not the deep nasopharyngeal swab.
THE PROCESS
• Pre-register by going to Whole Health Pharmacy’s website or Facebook page and follow the link for Covid-19 testing.
• Come to Whole Health Pharmacy at 800 South Pearl Street Ste 1, Ellensburg. Either come to drive up window or call us from the parking lot letting us know you are here for a test. You are asked to wear a mask. A qualified staff member will come out to your vehicle and counsel you on the testing procedure and how to perform the self-collection of the sample.
• In your vehicle or at home preform the collection and prepare the sample for shipping. You will need access to internet and an email address to register your test kit in the EverlyWell system before preforming sample collection. There is also a video available from EverlyWell during the registration process to provided complete instructions on sample collection.
• Before 3:45 p.m. on the same day as the sample collection drop your sealed sample in the UPS outside package drop box at the UPS HUB location at 215 N. Water Street, Ellensburg.
• EverlyWell will contact you in two to three days with your results.
PCR testing has emerged as one of the most dependable methods of testing for COVID-19. For travel purposes the PCR test is being accepted by most jurisdictions but not all.