Ellensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicide For the DAILY RECORD Oct 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley resident, and former Ellensburg resident, was arrested on Oct. 7 in connection with the March 10, 2020 death of Darin Cole, a student at Central Washington University, according to a news release from the Ellensburg Police Department.The suspect was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on recommended charges of delivery of a controlled substance and controlled substance homicide.On March 10, 2020, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a call of a subject, later identified as Darin Cole, possibly overdosing on LSD at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Helena Avenue. As officers arrived on scene they witnessed Cole fall from his fourth floor apartment window, and he died later that evening.EPD detectives launched an investigation into the events leading up to Cole’s death. With the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and Toxicology Lab, detectives were able to identify the suspect they believe delivered LSD to Cole on March 10, 2020. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Darin Cole Law Police Criminal Law Social Services Suspect Ellensburg Police Department Resident Homicide Controlled Substance Detective Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenHuman remains found near Stampede PassOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reports Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter