Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley resident, and former Ellensburg resident, was arrested on Oct. 7 in connection with the March 10, 2020 death of Darin Cole, a student at Central Washington University, according to a news release from the Ellensburg Police Department.

The suspect was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on recommended charges of delivery of a controlled substance and controlled substance homicide.

On March 10, 2020, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a call of a subject, later identified as Darin Cole, possibly overdosing on LSD at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Helena Avenue.

As officers arrived on scene they witnessed Cole fall from his fourth floor apartment window, and he died later that evening.

EPD detectives launched an investigation into the events leading up to Cole’s death. With the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and Toxicology Lab, detectives were able to identify the suspect they believe delivered LSD to Cole on March 10, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.