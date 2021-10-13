Ellensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren Larson For the DAILY RECORD Oct 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Police detectives arrested a 17-year-old Ellensburg resident on Oct. 11 in connection with the investigation into the overdose death of 16-year-old Lauren Larson, according to a news release from the EPD.Recommended charges include controlled substance homicide and making a false or misleading statement related to this investigation. The suspect was released to the Kittitas County Juvenile Services Department. On Sept. 16, Ellensburg Police officers and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a reported possible overdose of a 16-year-old female at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of North Rainier Avenue in Ellensburg. The victim, Lauren Larson, died at the scene of an apparent drug overdose, and detectives were called out to investigate the events leading up to her death.In the release, police officials state, “This is still an active investigation as detectives continue to pursue other suspects involved in the delivery of the controlled substance that led to Larson’s death. We know these deaths have impacted members of this community,and we will continue to proactively pursue criminal charges for anyone dealing drugs in our city.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Detective Police Social Services Crime Controlled Substance Lauren Larson Overdose Rescue Homicide Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter