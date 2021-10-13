Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Police detectives arrested a 17-year-old Ellensburg resident on Oct. 11 in connection with the investigation into the overdose death of 16-year-old Lauren Larson, according to a news release from the EPD.

Recommended charges include controlled substance homicide and making a false or misleading statement related to this investigation. The suspect was released to the Kittitas County Juvenile Services Department.

On Sept. 16, Ellensburg Police officers and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a reported possible overdose of a 16-year-old female at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of North Rainier Avenue in Ellensburg. The victim, Lauren Larson, died at the scene of an apparent drug overdose, and detectives were called out to investigate the events leading up to her death.

In the release, police officials state, “This is still an active investigation as detectives continue to pursue other suspects involved in the delivery of the controlled substance that led to Larson’s death. We know these deaths have impacted members of this community,and we will continue to proactively pursue criminal charges for anyone dealing drugs in our city.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.