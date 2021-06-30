Ellensburg Jr. Rodeo

Tino Costello hangs onto his ride as long as he can during a mutton busting ride at the 2015 Ellensburg Rodeo Posse Jr.

 Brian Myrick /Daily Record file

Entries for the Ellensburg Posse Jr. Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 7, will begin to be accepted at 7:15 a.m., July 5 at Arnold’s Ranch and Home in Ellensburg.

Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m., July 30.

Organizers would like only to take entries for stock-required events on opening day — mutton busing, breakaway roping, daubing, calf and steer riding (last two events pending entries — but will take all entries.

New this year will be “leadline” in gaming events: barrels, poles, flags, keyhole and goat tying.

The Ellensburg Posse Jr. Rodeo starts at 8 a.m., sharp, Aug. 7 at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.

For questions, contact committee chairman Oscar Berger at buffalo@kvalley.com or at 509-968-3642.

