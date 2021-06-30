Entries for the Ellensburg Posse Jr. Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 7, will begin to be accepted at 7:15 a.m., July 5 at Arnold’s Ranch and Home in Ellensburg.
Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m., July 30.
Organizers would like only to take entries for stock-required events on opening day — mutton busing, breakaway roping, daubing, calf and steer riding (last two events pending entries — but will take all entries.
New this year will be “leadline” in gaming events: barrels, poles, flags, keyhole and goat tying.
The Ellensburg Posse Jr. Rodeo starts at 8 a.m., sharp, Aug. 7 at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
For questions, contact committee chairman Oscar Berger at buffalo@kvalley.com or at 509-968-3642.