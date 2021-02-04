The availability has bounced around a little bit, but the Ellensburg Public Library bobbed back to the top and will be open to in-house patronage on Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has decided all libraries across the state are essential in a COVID-19 world. The state released a newly updated library requirement that now allows libraries in regions in Phase 1 to open to in-person service. Patrons will be allowed back in the building with its original restrictions, which include 25% capacity, mandatory masks, and 20-30 minute stays. There will also be one computer available for printing.
The Ellensburg Library will continue curbside service for those who prefer, director Josephine Camarillo said, but its back to the new normal with short in-house browsing.
“I’m sure the bigger libraries in the cities will take a little bit more time to open up I’m sure. But we’re happy. We’ll be staying with our safety protocols, quarantining the books and other materials before putting them back on the shelves,” she said.
“We’ll continue to use disinfectant and sanitize areas and do everything we can to keep everybody safe. We are very fortunate to be able to open our doors once again.”
The library also offers tax booklets, city facility information and shower vouchers at the city pool for people in need.
In general, the new regulations allow for 20 to 25 people to come inside to select their reading materials, musical and video selections. The computer is available to print something out if people have a thumb drive. The information desk will still remain in the lobby of the Ruby Street door for returns or curbside service.