The Ellensburg Police Department recently made an arrest involving a large quantity of fentanyl and cash found in the vehicle of an Ellensburg resident.
According to an EPD press release, the department’s anti-crime team worked a lengthy investigation into the distribution of controlled substances, including methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl, culminating in the March 17 arrest of a 36-year-old Ellensburg resident.
According to the release, the suspect was booked on recommended charges of three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. During the execution of a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and vehicle, detectives discovered approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $20,000.
“Fentanyl continues to be a serious issue in our community,” the release said. “If you know someone suffering from substance use disorder, please utilize the listed resources to get them help.”
Area resources for substance issues listed in the release include the 24 crisis line: 509-925-4168, HopeSource: 509-925-1448, Sundown M Ranch treatment program: 509-457-0990, DSHS-health insurance: 509-933-6100, Aspen-domestic violence: 866-925-9384, Treatment/detox: CMH: 509-925-9861, MERIT-substance use disorders: 509-925-9821, Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization: 509-968-5224, and recovery advocate Dr. David Douglas: 509-306-9910.