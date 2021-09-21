Support Local Journalism


Katherine Palmer of Ellensburg is among 4,582 graduates in UMass Lowell’s Class of 202, according to a news release from the university.

Palmer received a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.

Despite the pandemic, UMass Lowell was able to offer graduates the chance to safely celebrate their success through a combination of virtual ceremonies and the in-person presentation of their diploma covers with a family photo at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell May 12 through 14.

