Fritz Truran and “Dynamite” will be inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF) this August, Induction Committee Chairman Dr. Ken MacRae recently announced. MacRae noted that Truran is being inducted into ERHOF’s “National Competitor” category while Dynamite is being inducted into ERHOF’s “Animal” group.
Frederic Gregg “Fritz” Truran (1916-45) was born and raised in Seeley, California. Although he was not a ranch-raised cowboy, Truran was drawn to the sport of rodeo and became a professional bulldogger and saddle bronc rider. In 1936, he joined the Cowboy Turtles Association, the precursor to today’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Truran — whose name is misspelled “Truan” in all of the Turtles’ official records — immediately became a rodeo standout. He won the coveted Madison Square Garden and World Saddle Bronc Riding Championships in 1939. The following year, he repeated his feat and added Pendleton’s prestigious Sam Jackson Trophy and a World All-Around Championship title to his rodeo resume.
As a top-tier competitor, Truran naturally traveled to the Pacific Northwest in August and September to compete in Ellensburg, Pendleton, Lewiston, Walla Walla, and Puyallup. In 1941, Ellensburg crowds cheered him on as he won both the Saddle Bronc competition and Ellensburg All-Around Championship. His future looked bright.
Writing about Truran’s victory, Ellensburg Rodeo historian John Ludtka noted that in the late summer of 1941, “war clouds darkened” America’s skies. The 26 year-old Truran “was soon to volunteer for the U.S. Marines Corps” and leave professional rodeo to fight in World War II.
Truran served bravely in the Pacific Theater of World War II and survived the hard-fought Marine Corps invasions of Midway and Tarawa. In 1944, he was granted a one-month leave to produce an Oahu (Hawaii) rodeo for the benefit of wounded comrades. Soon thereafter, he redeployed in the Marine Corps’ brutal island-hopping campaign. Fritz Truran lost his life on Iwo Jima in 1945. The rodeo arena at the Marine Air Station at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, is named in his honor.
DYNAMITE
Dynamite was a famed bronc from Leo Moomaw’s (1894-1969) Colville reservation bucking horse string. Over Dynamite’s lengthy career (1919-1937), he performed at almost every Pacific Northwest rodeo large and small, including the prestigious rodeos of the time: Ellensburg, Lewiston, and Pendleton. He bucked off many of the top bronc riders: such as World Champion Howard Tegland at the Ellensburg Rodeo and World Champion Frank Woods, who was flown in during the barnstorming period of aviation for a match ride at the rodeo in Okanogan, Washington.
In 1919, Leo Moomaw traded a team of work horses to Joe Hudspeth in order to obtain Dynamite. Moomaw, himself a 2002 ERHOF inductee, recalled, “Joe owned him first but found out he could not ride him and no one else could either.” Over the next 18 years, Dynamite travelled the Northwest by truck, rail car, and by trail from rodeo to rodeo. Dynamite was always a feature bucking horse and the highlight of the rodeo performance. Moomaw once stated, “I always consider Dynamite the best bucking horse I ever owned.”
Because of his high level of performance and the length of his career, Dynamite is recognized as one of the extraordinary animal athletes worthy of induction into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
ERHOF’s usual CWU Thursday night induction banquet has been cancelled this year, but Truran and Dynamite will be honored during the August 28 ERHOF art auction program. Articles on the two inductees will appear as August features in the Daily Record and there will be a museum display spotlighting the two at the Western Village over rodeo weekend and, afterwards, in the new Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame museum at the Western Culture and Art Center, 416 N. Pearl, in downtown Ellensburg.
