A special meeting has been called by the Ellensburg School Board at 4:30 p.m, Wednesday to vote on an amendment to the district's reopening plan. On Sept 23, the board voted unanimously to start in-person education under the hybrid model in the district.
The meeting will take place via zoom. Comments can be submitted to the board at Board@esd401.org
When the board voted Sept. 23, the COVID-19 infection rate was at 66 cases per 100,000. As of Sept 29, the rate is 113.8 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health website. The Kittitas County Public Health Department recommends in-person learning should only begin if the rate is at 75 per 100,000 or below.
The amendment is as follows:
“ESD will not always have the flexibility to transition according to a plan. There may be times when a classroom, building, or the entire district will have to move to remote only immediately and effectively the following day. When that occurs, communication will go out notifying families and the community, and teachers and students will immediately move to their distance only schedules (the same ones we started the year with) the following day.
When ESD has the ability to transition according to a plan, the following will serve as that plan:
ESD will assess our need to transition back to remote only instruction each week based on current COVID cases in our county and in consultation with (Kittitas County Health Officer) Dr. Larson. If it is determined that we need to return to remote only instruction, ESD will hold a Special Board meeting by Thursday at the latest to determine whether we will transition to remote instruction. ESD will notify the community by Friday, at the latest. We will remain in-person instruction through the remainder of that week and begin remote-only instruction Monday (or the first scheduled school day) of the following week. We will resume assessing weekly our ability to return to in-person instruction.”