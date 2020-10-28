Self-isolation may keep people safe from the coronavirus but can be devastating to their mental health, according to mental health professionals.
This is true for both children and adults.
The Ellensburg School District has a class for adults in the community called, Youth Mental Health First Aid. This is a class that has existed in ESD since the district received a grant to train and inform the community in mental health awareness.
According to Jim Pinnell, community trainer with Comprehensive Healthcare, classes like these are especially important now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, social isolation, rising unemployment and overall stress. Pinnell will be an instructor during the class.
“It’s a great grant as a service to everybody in Kittitas County who could use this information,” Pinnell said.
There are two classes every month, with one focusing on the mental health of younger generations, ages 12-18 and another on adults. However, the schedule sometimes changes based off demand. For example, both classes in October are focused on youth mental health.
The classes themselves are for adults, Kali Davenport, ESD Administrative Assistant and organizer of the classes said they prefer people in attendance to be over 18.
For safety reasons, recent classes have been held online, people wishing to register can do so through ESD. There is a class today and another Friday, however these are already full. The next classes are scheduled for November, with an adult class on the 10 and a youth one on the 18.
“There are a lot of people that have mental health issues and so it’s just good to know how to deal with those if they arise,” Davenport said. “Particularly with youth there are a lot of good points in there (the lessons) particularly for parents.”
According to Pinnell, the classes are 4 1/2 hours long, and then have another hour focused on suicide awareness. Davenport said all people need to attend is a device capable of video chat and an internet connection, although they may need a pen and paper for notes.
The classes have trained 220 people over the last three years and have 20 scheduled to attend Oct. 28. Pinnell said they are also willing to set up training for agencies, such as the Sheriff’s Office and FISH Food Bank.