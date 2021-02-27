Whether it’s wanted or not, Ellensburg School District classrooms will not fully for open for some time.
The school district has received questions from the community, asking if it would be possible to fully reopen schools. Under current COVID-19 restrictions, this change would be next to impossible according to district officials for a number of reasons, such as it would violate the six-foot spacing rule that has been put in place by the state.
On Feb. 25, multiple cases of COVID-19 were found at Ellensburg High School. The announcement did not state how many cases were discovered at the school. The announcement also stated each case has been found to be independent of the others, and there has been no secondary spread.
Currently, the Ellensburg School District is using a hybrid learning model in its schools. Students are split into groups “A” and “B” and attend classes in-person on alternating days. Wednesdays, and days when they are not in class, students attend school through online learning.
This model limits the number of students in the schools at any given time, which makes it possible for the district to keep all students six-feet apart. It also limits the likelihood that an outbreak will infect students in another group.
During the school board study session on Feb. 24, Superintendent Jinger Haberer, Kittitas County Public Officer Dr. Mark Larson and school principals answered many community questions about these issues, as well as updated the community on how the district is handling the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did go in and measure our classrooms, and taking all the cabinets and everything out we can fit between 14 and 17 desks in a classroom,” Haberer said. “By OSPI, which is driven by Labor and Industry guidelines, we are directed that we need to keep those desks six-feet apart… Maybe smaller districts have more space available, and have an overall smaller population, it might be why they are allowed to do that (open full time). But for us, we have measured it, we’ve looked at it, and it just wouldn’t be feasible for us.”
Executive Director of Business Services, Brian Aiken, said the district was overcrowded before the pandemic. It’s why a new elementary school is being constructed. He said that if this pandemic had happened a year or two later, then Ida Nason Aronica would be finished, and moving back to five days a week might have been possible.
Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow said they are already using all the extra space the building has to offer. Five out of six classrooms at the high school are using the Little Theater and other large spaces just to have class, as they are maxed to capacity.
Finding portables or renting out spaces in other locations like Central Washington University can be expensive, and time-consuming. Haberer said they have to schedule the movement of portables weeks in advance with the city to get permits and permission.
Dr. Larson said one of the most popular questions he is asked is if the six-foot rule could be limited to a three-foot rule. This reality does not seem likely to Dr. Larson for a couple of reasons. He said there is a lot of science that shows a majority of virus transmissions occur in the first three feet.
However, this decision is not his to make, it’s Gov. Jay Inslee’s. Dr. Larson does not expect Inslee to make this change, and said the variants of the virus are a “game changer.” There have been some variants of the COVID-19 virus such as B.1.1.7. This is the variant that appeared in the U.K., and has recently spread to the United States and has already been found in Washington state.
“Until we know what is happening with the variant, the governor is not going to budge on that (six-foot rule),” Dr. Larson said. “I can’t make that decision.”
Since moving to a hybrid schedule in the fall, ESD has seen a rise in nearly all subjects. Haberer said student literacy has actually grown since last year. However, there is a drop-off in math and writing. She said this is consistent with the rest of the nation during this pandemic year.
To help struggling students, schools have turned Wednesdays into study days. Students have the option to go to school and work in-person with their teachers. Snow said around 300 students are taking advantage of this service at EHS alone.
Michelle Bibich, principal of Morgan Middle School, said staffing is another issue the schools have to face. Even if the schools were to somehow find more space, it would not solve all the problems.
“You still need a staff member to do a virtual class, especially at the secondary level, it’s a real delicate balance right now with the class sizes and being able to cover all of those classes within a six-period day, to be able to have the right staffing available to run the different classes,” Haberer said.
Haberer said the district is committed to opening full-time as soon as it’s safe and possible. Right now, ESD plans to open for five days a week in the fall.