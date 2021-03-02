Originally set to play Tuesday night, both Ellensburg High School volleyball and girl’s soccer’s scheduled matches are off against Eisenhower, per EHS athletic director Cole Kanyer.
Because of COVID-19 issues within Eisenhower’s athletic programs, the Bulldogs volleyball squad will not play tonight at home, and EHS’ girl’s soccer team won’t play on the road.
Kanyer said that there are no COVID-19 issues within Ellensburg High School’s athletic programs, and that all other events are still a go as of Tuesday afternoon.
Both EHS volleyball and girl's soccer are undefeated, with the girl’s soccer team set to take on West Valley at home this Thursday for its next match and the volleyball team scheduled to head out on the road against West Valley on Saturday.
