Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg Women’s golf leagues results for the week ending March 25 are:

The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division opened their 2021 golf season on March 23 with a 9-hole scramble.  Results were:

First place team: Tish Dodge-Phipps, Beth Habib, Mary Hubbard, Sonja Mitchell (40)

Second-place team:Sandy Walker, Phyllis Shaw, Carolee Moesch (45)

The Ladies 18-Hole Division opened their 2021 golf season on March 25 with a 9-hole scramble.  Results were:

First-place team: Peg Whitaker, Colleen Walley, Jean Putnam  (38)

Second-place team – Sandy Walker, Mary Hubbard, Anita Boyum (43)

 

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.