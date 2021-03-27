The Ellensburg Women’s golf leagues results for the week ending March 25 are:
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division opened their 2021 golf season on March 23 with a 9-hole scramble. Results were:
First place team: Tish Dodge-Phipps, Beth Habib, Mary Hubbard, Sonja Mitchell (40)
Second-place team:Sandy Walker, Phyllis Shaw, Carolee Moesch (45)
The Ladies 18-Hole Division opened their 2021 golf season on March 25 with a 9-hole scramble. Results were:
First-place team: Peg Whitaker, Colleen Walley, Jean Putnam (38)
Second-place team – Sandy Walker, Mary Hubbard, Anita Boyum (43)