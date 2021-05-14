The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met on May 4 for a game of Least Fairways – Back Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman (33)
Div. B – Sandy Walker (33)
Div. C – Anita Boyum (43)
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met on May 6th for a game of Low Net. Results were:
Div. A – Mary Hubbard/Beth Habib (75 Tie)
Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (77)
Div. C – Anita Boyum (82)
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met on May 11th for a game Odd Holes – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Colleen Walley (25)
Div. B – Kathy Jurgens (26)
Div. C – Velma Henry (30)
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met on May 13th for the first round of the Ladies 18 Hole President’s Cup. The tournament is Match Play format and runs for four weeks. Next week’s play will be the first elimination round.