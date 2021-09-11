Ellensburg women's and men's golf league results Sep 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for the week of Sept. 7 and 9:Sept. 7: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of T’s and F’s – Front Nine. Results were:Div. A – Mary Hubbard (19), Div. B – Beth Habib, Jackie Galbraith (T/22), Div. C – Lisa McAfee (22), Div. D – Anita Boyum (22). Sept. 9: — The Ladies 18-Hole Division hosted Intervalley Play. Thirty women from various Central Washington courses. Results were:Low Gross of Field – Kyoungsook Cho, Sun Country Golf (85)2nd Low Gross of Field – Denise Helms, Yakima Elks Golf (90)Low Net of Field – Jackie Galbraith, Ellensburg Golf (65)2nd Low Net of Field – Sue Vertrees, Sun Country Golf (70)The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for the week of Aug. 31 and Sept. 2:Aug. 31: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Low Net – Back Nine. Results were: Div. A – Mary Hubbard (37), Div. B – Beth Habib (32), Div. C – (No golfers), Div. D – Cami Hedrick (35).Sept. 2: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Least Putts. Results were:Div. A – Mary Hubbard (30), Div. B – Barb Brooks (32), Div. C – Kathy White (30), Div. D – Anita Boyum (36).MEN’S LEAGUEEllensburg Golf Clug Wednesday League: Two Man ScrambleSept. 8Gross: 1st Morgan Moran and Jake Fleming 37Net: 1st Jason Stevenson and Eric Idler 23 1/21st Joe Mohn and Shawn Madigan 23 1/2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something elseBack to schoolLetter: Ellensburg parents should not follow example of Florida schoolsSept. 7 blotter: Drone flies over residence Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter