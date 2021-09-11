Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for the week of Sept. 7 and 9:

Sept. 7: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of T’s and F’s – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Mary Hubbard (19), Div. B – Beth Habib, Jackie Galbraith (T/22), Div. C – Lisa McAfee (22), Div. D – Anita Boyum (22).

Sept. 9: — The Ladies 18-Hole Division hosted Intervalley Play. Thirty women from various Central Washington courses. Results were:

Low Gross of Field – Kyoungsook Cho, Sun Country Golf (85)

2nd Low Gross of Field – Denise Helms, Yakima Elks Golf (90)

Low Net of Field – Jackie Galbraith, Ellensburg Golf (65)

2nd Low Net of Field – Sue Vertrees, Sun Country Golf (70)

The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for the week of Aug. 31 and Sept. 2:

Aug. 31: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Low Net – Back Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Mary Hubbard (37), Div. B – Beth Habib (32), Div. C – (No golfers), Div. D – Cami Hedrick (35).

Sept. 2: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Least Putts. Results were:

Div. A – Mary Hubbard (30), Div. B – Barb Brooks (32), Div. C – Kathy White (30), Div. D – Anita Boyum (36).

MEN’S LEAGUE

Ellensburg Golf Clug Wednesday League: Two Man Scramble

Sept. 8

Gross: 1st Morgan Moran and Jake Fleming 37

Net: 1st Jason Stevenson and Eric Idler 23 1/2

1st Joe Mohn and Shawn Madigan 23 1/2

