The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for the week of Sept. 14 and 16.:

Sept. 14: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Sub Par 3 Holes – Back Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Molly Pieters (42), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (51), Div. C – Terri Rasmussen (45), Div. D – Anita Boyum (49).

Sept. 16: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Least Fairways. Results were:

Div. A – Sharon Henry (57), Div. B – Kathy Jurgens (69), Div. C – Jean Putnam (76), Div. D – Anita Boyum (92).

