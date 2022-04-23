Subscribe
The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:
April 19: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Sand & Water – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman, Kathy Jurgens (T/0); Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (1); Div. C – Terri Rasmussen (0); Div. D – Shirley Schroers (0).
April 21:The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of 3 Blind Holes (Net). Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman (33); Div. B – Joy Chrismer (40); Div. C – Terri Rasmussen (35); Div. D – Anita Boyum, Velma Henry (T/40).
April 21: Congratulations to Debbie Whitman for her Hole In One on hole #5 (Par 3, 119 Yards).
