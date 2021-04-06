Matthew L. T. Jewett has been called to serve a 24-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a news release from the church.
Jewett will be serving in the Ghana Cape Coast English Speaking Mission, encompassing the southwest and southwest coastal regions of Ghana.
Elder Jewett will address church members, friends, and family at a worship service at 10 a.m., April 11, at the Ellensburg, Brick Road Chapel, located at 1700 Brick Road. Visitors are always welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Streaming links to the service for those who wish to attend virtually will be provided during the week prior to the meeting on www.facebook.com/LDSKittitasCounty.
Anticipating the two-year assignment Jewett said, “I am super excited about serving the people in Ghana, and helping them understand the blessings Jesus Christ provides in our lives”
Friends will know Jewett for his participation in local football and track while in high school enjoying the experience with his coaches and teammates. Through his high school days, he baled hay in the valley and learned how to work long hard hours from this experience. Following high school graduation, he worked in Alaska for several months.
Matthew is the youngest son of Gary and Lora Jewett of Ellensburg . Members of the community may recognize Gary Jewett as the Director of the LDS Institute of Religion, serving CWU students from the facility located on Wildcat Way across from the campus.
“We are so excited for Matt to have the experience of representing the Savior, Jesus Christ in Africa for two years. We know that he will bless many lives through his kind hard-working nature.,” his parents said. “It will set him on a course of faith and service throughout his life. He learned how to set goals and work hard to achieve those goals, experiences that will bless him in the mission field.”
Traditionally, missionaries participate in language and teacher training at one of several Missionary Trainings Centers worldwide. One of those centers is located in Accra, Ghana. However, due to the current COVID -19 pandemic, Elder Jewett will participate in virtual training completed at his home for the first few weeks of his assignment.
According to the Church website, 89,135 members of the Restored Church live in Ghana worshiping in 328 congregations across the country. Officially, members have been in Ghana since 1978. “On June 14, 1989, Ghana’s government expelled the missionaries and banned the Church. Members were permitted to hold services in the privacy of their homes, however. Eighteen months later the government expressed satisfaction that the Church teaches members to be obedient to government laws and promotes racial harmony, and on December 1, 1990, Ghana permitted Church activities to resume. By the end of 1990, membership was more than 9,000. In 1998, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley met with Ghana’s Head of State, Mr. Rawlings, who apologized for the action taken by the government in 1989.”
Over the past year, COVID-19 has significantly affected assignments of mission service for local youth who have been serving internationally. According to the Church news service, “50 percent of the global missionary force of 67,000” returned to their native countries due to the pandemic. Elder Orion Walker was originally assigned to Juarez, Mexico, and is currently assigned to Port Arthur, Texas. He has no estimated time to return to Mexico. Elder Jesse Garoutte was initially serving in Antofagasta, Chile. He has been temporarily reassigned to Scottsdale, Arizona, and headed back to Chile on March 18, 2021.
Elder Josiah Davis returned in April 2020 after six months in the Japan Nagoya Mission, being reassigned to Salt Lake City-south mission, serving with some 350, predominantly relocated, missionaries. In September 2020, he returned to the Nagoya, Japan Mission, to the exact apartment, where his barely-used green bike was ready to get him back on the road. Before the outbreak this mission engaged 180 full-time missionaries; it now has a total of 28 missionaries. Elder Davis is one of only six missionaries who are not native Japanese.
COVID restrictions are still in place in Japan, so the work centers on social media platforms. Last week, after teaching a woman for months online, Davis and his Japanese companion met her for the first time at her baptism.
Elder Davis’ term of service will conclude in August of this year.