The path toward returning to some semblance of normality has gotten somewhat more straightforward in the last week for Kittitas County.
Gov. Inslee announced last week that counties will now stand alone in being evaluated on their metrics for the state’s phased reopening plan, effectively decoupling Kittitas County from the South Central region it formerly belonged to. The decision came with counsel from public health officers from around the state, including Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
Larson was part of a work group tasked with providing Gov. Inslee recommendations on how to move forward, specifically focusing on what metrics to consider as counties move into phase 3 of the reopening plan. The work group lasted 10 days, with representatives meeting every day to provide their recommendations by March 10.
“There were 16 of us on that work group,” Larson said. “The two recommendations that we were unanimous on were to get rid of the regional approach and get rid of the percent positive metric. We all thought two things were not helpful, and not necessary going forward.”
Larson said he was never in favor of the regional approach to reopening, saying that moving forward or backward as individual counties was a more effective process.
“The whole reason we moved to a regional approach from the Governor’s perspective was because the Governor was worried about hospitals being overrun by patients and ICU capacity being met,” he said. “The reason we were put in the South Central region was because that’s where the majority of our hospital transfers went. We started working with a group that we don’t normally do much work with.”
FOCUS ON METRICS
Although patients may be transferred to Yakima and King counties more frequently, Larson said the county is more accustomed to working with public health officials in what constituted the North Central region, including Chelan and Douglas counties. While in the regional alignment, Larson said they found that patients were spending less time in hospitals, keeping bed capacity metrics low.
“That allowed us to feel comfortable saying that we don’t need that as a metric,” he said. “We need to be moving forward and backward as a county.”
Larson said the recommendation to move away from the percent positive metrics came down to the dynamics of testing. He said there isn’t as much of a focus on state testing requirements to report negative tests compared to positive results.
“If you’re only getting accurate data on the positive, but you’re not getting accurate data on the negatives, the percent positive rate is going to be higher,” he said. “For example, Chelan/Douglas has used rapid antigen testing for a long time in their counties. Their positives are getting reported, and their negatives are not getting reported. It has to do with reporting.”
In Kittitas County, Larson said multiple agencies including the Department of Corrections, urgent care and schools use the rapid antigen tests, which creates the same issue seen in the counties to the north. He said the representatives in the work group recommended focusing on the incident rate metrics, which is the number of positive cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
“We felt like that was accurate data,” he said.
THE PATH AHEAD
In the changes made to the reopening plan, counties adhere to metrics based on population size. For larger counties to stay in phase 3, they must have less than 200 cases per 100,000 residents in a 14-day period, with less than five hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the same time period.
Taking the population of Kittitas County into account, Larson said he is going to continue to push for adjustments to the metrics, as he said Kittitas County is put at a disadvantage. Based on population, he said the metrics would require the county to have less than 60 cases using the incident rate metric instead of the 200.
“I think they’ll change that,” he said. “They’re looking at that, and I think it’s an advantage for counties with populations around 5,000, but not counties like us that are close to 50,000.”
With counties moving into phase III on March 22, Larson said the county incident rate is still too high, with the county’s incident rate coming in at 262.0 cases per 100,000 from Feb. 20 to March 5. Although there is work to do, he is confident that the county can step up to the task, although he is concerned about the possibility of positive cases spiking as a result of people returning from spring break. As a result, he recommends that people refrain from travel, and if they do travel to get tested upon return.
As the county begins to move forward, Larson said the responsibility to move forward or backwards lies directly in the hands of county residents and their actions, saying that continuing to practice habits like masking and social distancing will help continue to move the county forward.
“That’s really the key,” he said. “That’s what our residents and elected officials asked for, for local control. Moving into the non-regional approach allows us to take the responsibility of either moving forward into phase IV, or moving backward into phase II or even phase I. It really falls on us as individual county residents, and I think that’s much better.”