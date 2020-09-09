As wildfires rage around the region, fire crews assigned to the Evans Canyon Fire continue to make progress as they prepare to hand off management to another team this evening.
As of Wednesday morning, containment of the fire has increased to 80%. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Dana Leavitt said the acreage remains the same at 75,817 acres, with 361 personnel continuing to work the fire. Four hand crews remain at the site, 35 engines, five dozers, one skidgine and six water tenders are assigned to the fire, with six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft.
Leavitt said crews worked over the last 24 hours to hold containment lines and work on mop up and suppression efforts. He said a lot of the work is a resumption of the efforts prior to Monday’s high wind event.
“We’re working on increased suppression in the areas that were still uncontained,” he said.
Leavitt said Wednesday’s goal is to work on the same tasks performed Tuesday, continuing to hold containment lines, mopping up and patrolling.
“We’re getting into the repair part of the fire now,” he said. “They’re trying to bring back some of those really badly damaged areas, especially the dozer lines and things like that.”
Leavitt said the investigation of the fire cause remains open, and that there are multiple factors that impact the process.
“The fire investigators are looking at interviewing people that aren’t there anymore, looking for where the ignition source was and things like that,” he said. “That’s a challenge for them, and until we have accurate and complete information, we keep it under investigation.”
Leavitt said the current incident management team will hand the fire off to a new team today at 6 p.m. He said the new team, a type-3 incident management team comprised of Washington State Department of Natural Resources staff will spend today shadowing the current one so they can hit the ground running. With the work done by the current team over the last week, Leavitt said the new crew is poised to be in good shape as it continues the collective effort.
“To get it up to 80% from where we were over the weekend is still extraordinary, especially with the wind event on Monday,” he said. “The type-3 team will see the hard work that’s gone into it and be able to keep it at that level until the fire is out.”
REOPENING AREAS
Leavitt confirmed that state Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon reopened Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office, all evacuation notices within the county will be lifted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. This includes all residences on Overlook Road, Coyote Run Road and Long Tom Canyon Road, Strande Road and Mellergaard Road at the foothills and up the draws, Shushuskin Road and the mouth of Umptanum Road up to Durr Road; all residences south of Thrall Road along SR821/Yakima Canyon Road, Canyon Ranch Road, Canyon River Terrace, Canyon Vista Way, Canyon Rivers Edge Road, Burbank Creek Road, and Roza View Drive.
“Thank you to all the firefighters working this fire,” the release stated. “No structures were lost in Kittitas County.”