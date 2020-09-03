Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders have been issued for residences along Overlook Road, Coyote Run Road and Long Tom Canyon Road in relation to the Evans Canyon Fire, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Those who receive a Level 3 notice are advised to leave immediately for their own safety.
The sheriff's office is working with the Red Cross for shelter assistance for any residents who evacuate. Call 509-594-0016 for further assistance.
Earlier Thursday, the Sheriff's Office issued Leve1 2 (Get Set to Go) notices for all residences south of Big Horn Recreation area and north of Roza Recreation area on the east side of the Yakima River. A level 2 notice means the fire is approaching and to get ready to leave at a moments notice.
State Route 821 is closed at Thrall Road, except for local traffic only.
According to the Evans Canyon Fire update issued by the Northwest Incident Management Team earlier Thursday, the fire is estimated at 52,000 acres and is 0% contained. There are 443 personnel assigned to the fire, 49 engines and seven helicopters.